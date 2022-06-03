Flashpoint Beyond #2 Preview: Batman Asks the Right Questions

In this preview of Flashpoint Beyond #2, Flashpoint Batman wonders who the hell wanted this timeline back anyway. We're with you, Batman. But the comic industry thrives on nostalgia, even nostalgia for the event that brought us the Nu52! Check out the preview below.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #2

DC Comics

0322DC026

0322DC027 – Flashpoint Beyond #2 Cover – $4.99

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas's world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.