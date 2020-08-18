For The Batman's Grave #9, Bryan Hitch Takes It On The Chin

The Batman's Grave #9 by Warren Ellis, Bryan Hitch and Alex Sinclair was published by DC Comics the other week. And a few people had questions about one panel early on on the issue. Basically… what happened to Batman's chin?

Bryan Hitch gave an explanation on Twitter. "Seems to have been a mishap during colouring we all missed! This was Alex cropping in the mind map from the previous page to make things easier for both of us." He also showed his original artwork for the page to underline this. "answered this a few times so putting this out to stop further folk pointing out the error but:"

It will, I am sure, be fixed for the hardcover.

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #9 (OF 12)

DC COMICS

(W) Warren Ellis (A) Bryan Hitch

The Batman knows his enemy. He knows what his enemy wants. What he doesn't know is why. Can the Dark Knight get inside the deranged mind of a man waging war on Gotham City's justice system? In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99

The collection will be published in March 2021.

The World's Greatest Detective must try to inhabit the mind of a murder victim to solve a case–without filling the empty grave next to those of his parents. Can Batman imagine the life of a corpse with a half-eaten face without dying himself? A man was murdered, and the Batman is in his head–and he knows how it happened. All he has to do now is survive his own deduction. Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, one of the most legendary creative partnerships of the modern age, reunite in this tale about life, death, and the questions most are too afraid to ask. Collects The Batman's Grave #1-12.