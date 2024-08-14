Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, x-factor

Forget About Krakoa, Worry About USA – X-Factor #1 & X-Men #2 Spoilers

Time To Forget About Krakoa and Worry About the United States Of America Instead? X-Factor #1 , X-Men #2 and From The Ashes Infinity #10

Article Summary X-Factor returns with Mark Russell's witty take on post-Krakoa mutants navigating a complex world of propaganda.

American mutant team X-Factor faces controversial challenges with a mix of patriotism, fame, and reality TV.

Cyclops entangled in complicated relationships as X-Men #2 tackles new threats and emotional twists.

Russia's mutant history explored in X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic #10, revealing deep-rooted conflicts.

As one might have guessed, the new X-Factor #1 from the From The Ashes X-Men relaunch, is the joker in the pack. Written by Mark Russell who brought us the excellent Flintstones, Second Coming, Snagglepuss, Billionaire Island and Red Sonja runs, in the past this position was filled by Peter David X-Factor, Alan Davis and Chris Claremont Excalibur, and Peter Milligan/Mike Allred X-Force and X-Statix. The one taking a pop at the rest of the superhero and X-Men comics, while having their cake and eating it. A collection of disparate characters thrown together and, well… talking about it.

Looking at the post Krakoan mutant world, and how there are bad people on both sides.

Something for everyone on the internet to get mad about.

So while today's X-Men #2 has the team trying to prove themselves by saving people…

…and revealing that Cyclops may possibly still have a thing for Psylocke, even if it's Kwannon in there now…

Rodger Broderick is healing the decision with American patriotism, reality shows, celebrity and influencer power.

Because that always works well, does it not?

Though maybe it might help Cyclops out next month…

It seems to be what Rodger is expecting, however.

And… is Rodger talking about mutants here… or X-Men readers still holding on to Jonathan Hickman?

I believe I have been seen. But they are not the only ones using propaganda in X-Factor… Russia has its own games to play. Translated, this means "the road ahead" or "the future path". You get to pick.

Though in X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic #10, Russia has never known exactly what to do with its mutants, whether in the sixties…

…or more recently.

X-Factor certainly have folk in reserve…

After all issue 2's line-up looks rather different to issue 1…

We all remember X-Statix do we not? Of course it helps when one of them is already dead.

Or at least, mostly…

From Krakoa to Malibus… and to Russia…

Krakoa is a long time ago now.

X-FACTOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240637

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS!

From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join Angel, Havok, Frenzy, Feral, Pyro and more as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240646

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

INVASION!

The X-Men fly to the rescue of a mutant in crisis in San Francisco. The problem? Alien invaders seem to have a similar idea. Six X-Men vs. an invading alien fleet? Sounds about right. PLUS: THE CONCLUSION OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #10

Published August 12, 2024

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Phillip Sevy

Before he was Omega Red, Arkady Rossovich was a boy in western Siberia. With the fall of Krakoa, can Omega Red go home again, or is his destiny written in blood?

