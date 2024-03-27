Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate spider-man

Which Peter Parker Kid Will Die First? Ultimate Spider-Man #3 Spoilers

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published today... and this is the worst Peter Parker on the books.

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published today. The original Spider-Man – and the original Ultimate Spider-Man – have a kid who has lost his father figure, learning to use his own powers for good and in doing so prevent the kind of harm that befell him. With great power there must come great responsibility is the Stan Lee line that will outlast him more than anything.

In contrast, the new Ultimate Peter Parker Spider-Man is the mid-life crisis brat. Married with children, he has greater responsibilities. So much so that his Uncle Ben (still alive) tells him to think twice abvout quitting his job at the Bugle when Wilson Fisk buys it out, and joining Ben and Jonah in their new start-up, as he has responsibilities. And so he stays, for now.

But then, visiting by a Tony Stark hologram, he decides to take on the Spider-Man powers and suit that were denied him in this timeline by The Maker. Despite already having so many responsibilities, and putting a target on him and his family., This Ultimate Spider-Man is telling us, if you have great responsibilities, don't get great power. If you have a family, don't buy a open-speedster and race around Manhattan running lights and ramping onto the sidewalk.

You know, like this. In Ultimate Spider-Man, with great power has come great irresponsibility. And both a Green Goblin, and Bullseye are out there on Manhattan's rooftops.

So many Spider-Man fans are delighted that Peter is back with Mary Jane, and has the kids that were denied him, that they may not quite have noticed what a dangerous idiot, this Peter Parker is. So… which of his kids is going to have to die first before this Ultimate Spider-Man gets a new message about responsibility?

He's a little on the egotistical side as well.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240512

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

PETER PARKER'S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED… Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin! As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed… And you'll never guess who discovers Spider-Man's secret identity!

Rated T In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

