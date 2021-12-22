Former DC Superman Editor Mike Cotton Joins AWA As Executive Editor

At the beginning of the month, Bleeding Cool ran the scoop that Mike Cotton had upped and quit DC Comics. He had only having been promoted to Senior Editor of the Superman Group for a few short months after Jamie S Rich left for Tapas Media. And Cotton did so without a job to go to. We stated that Mike Cotton had left to move back to the East Coast and we suggest that you might want to look out for him popping up somewhere like AWA. Well, my comic book clairvoyant skills have been put to the test and have come up strong.

Today, we got the word that Mike Cotton… sorry, Michael Cotton… was joining New York based comic publisher AWA – or Artists, Writers & Artisans – as its new Executive Editor. That Cotton will work alongside AWA co-founders Axel Alonso, Chief Creative Officer and Bill Jemas, CEO & Publisher. And we have quotes to confirm it.

"I've followed AWA since its inception and have been amazed by the quality of their stories and vision for working with creators in new and exciting ways," said Cotton. "The opportunity to carve my own path among this incredibly talented editorial team by assembling an all-new group of diverse creators to deliver fresh original IP for the AWA portfolio is something that I couldn't pass up. I can't wait to begin developing content that will excite and resonate with both long-time fans, retailers and new audiences."

"Axel is, in my opinion, the best there is at what he does," said Jemas, "and Mike is, in my opinion, the best at what he does. At AWA, Axel has had, and Mike will have, the freedom to do what they each do best and the resources they'll need to succeed."

"Since my days at Marvel, Mike has been a mainstay and one of the leading voices in the comic book industry. From his time at WIZARD, his whole purpose has been to advance the industry forward and to support the diverse voices that are so valuable to the medium," said Alonso. "AWA continues to assemble an incredible team of executives, editors and creators and adding Mike to the team will be invaluable to our ability to continue to develop and diversify the content we produce."

Former editor of Wizard Magazine who was there until almost its dying days, Mike Cotton was also the publisher of Champion! a comics magazine app that launched and was cancelled very soon after. He was hired by DC Comics and an editor, including looking after their inhouse Previews magazine, Direct Current, which threatened to launch as a Wizard-alike PR magazine for DC Comics. Imagine DC Fandome in comic book form. He was made a Senior Editor at DC Comics in 2017 and this summer he became Superman Group Editor.

AWA was founded by Jon Miller and former Marvel executives Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso. The company is backed by Lupa Systems, Sister and Lightspeed and has assembled a lineup of comic book talent including J. Michael Straczynski, Frank Cho, Garth Ennis, Mike Deodato Jr., Christa Faust, and more. With AWA Studios, the company is developing new film and TV projects with film veteran Zach Studin, AWA Studios recently announced its first project, Chariot, a film, based on the AWA graphic novel by Bryan Edward Hill, for Warner Bros for Joseph Kosinski directing, and 21 Laps producing.