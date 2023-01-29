Four Issues Of Uncanny X-Men, One Includes First Bishop Appearance four issue sof Uncanny X-Men are up for auction from Heritage today, and one of them happens o be the first appearance of Bishop.

Heritage Auctions is putting four random issues of The Uncanny X-Men under the hammer today, two of which are the same comic with different CGC grades, but sweetening the deal will be that one of the comics is the first appearance of Bishop.

Created by Whilce Portacio and John Byrne for Uncanny X-Men #282, and published in 1991, Bishop was a time-travelling mutant from the future with a mission. And while he has been portrayed as a black character, he was originally intended by Portacio to be Filipino in origin. Portacio stated that he was specifically inspired by pool/snooker/billiards player Efren 'Bata' Reyes when he was creating the character. When asked to create someone who could go up against Wolverine, he picked a person who could represent Wolverine's behaviour, tendencies and habits – or ugali. "Efren 'Bata' Reyes would go up against these big American guys and give them this look. That's who Bishop was. He was born with the skills and the DNA to fight and survive. In the daytime he would fight off Sentinels, save other mutants, and then he would go underground at the end of the day and ask 'Saan ba yung next party? Saan ba yung handa?' (Where's the party at now? When's it ready?)" As for changing its racial identity, Portacio stated that X-Men editor and later DC EIC, Bob Harras, asked Portacio if Bishop could be black, as there were so many African-American kids sending in X-Men fan mail, and Harras wanted a hero who could also inspire these young readers."Understanding as a minority, I couldn't say no. I was already operating in the mood of being Pinoy, diba? Learning about our ugali. And that's another part of it. Pagbigyan, diba? (give it up, right?) there's always another time."

Uncanny X-Men #290 gives us more Storm with Whilce Portacio, while #232 from a different era, written by Chris Claremont and drawn by Marc Silvestri revisits the xenomorphic alien race, The Brood.

Uncanny X-Men #232, 282, and 290 CGC-Graded Group of 4 (Marvel, 1988-92). Includes issues #232 (NM 9.4), 282 (first appearance of Bishop – NM+ 9.6), and 290 (2 copies – NM 9.4 and NM+ 9.6). Approximate Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for group = $70.

