Four Spawn Comics In Diamond Comic Distributors January 2022 Top Ten
Image Comics' Spawn: The Scorched #1 was most-ordered comic book through Diamond Comic Distributors. One of four Spawn books in the top ten. While Boom Studios' Something Is Killing the Children Volume 4 was the month's most ordered graphic novel. Now of course much of this is because Marvel and DC Comics have quit much of their distribution through Diamond, but not all. Retailers can still order Marvel on worse terms through Diamond and Diamond UK still has the monopoly on Marvel and DC in the UK.
In total, Image Comics had eight of January's ten best-selling comics through Diamond. Other titles in the top ten include Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' long-awaited Saga #5, Stray Dogs: Dog Days #2, the Nocterra Special, Gunslinger Spawn #4, King Spawn #6, Spawn #325 and Joe Hill's Rain #1. So it wasn't all just Spawn.
James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Chris Shehan, and Werther Dell'Edera's House of Slaughter #4 from Boom Studios ranked #6 for the month while the collection of the original SIKTC is dominating the collection sales. Also in the top ten, Rainbow Rowell and Roge Antonia's She-Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics ranked #9.
For the other premier publishers, IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #125 was their best-selling book at #19; Dynamite Entertainment's top book, Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #2, ranked #23; and Dark Horse Comics' Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club #4 ranked #120.
TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SOLD
|
RANK
|
PRODUCT TITLE
|
PRICE
|
ITEM CODE
|
PUBLISHER
|
1
|
SPAWN: THE SCORCHED #1
|
$5.99
|
OCT210015-M
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
2
|
SAGA #55 (MR)
|
$2.99
|
NOV210030
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
3
|
STRAY DOGS: DOG DAYS #2
|
$4.99
|
NOV210253-M
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
4
|
NOCTERRA SPECIAL (MR)
|
$3.99
|
OCT210042-M
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
5
|
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #4
|
$2.99
|
NOV210214-M
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
6
|
THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4
|
$3.99
|
NOV210744-M
|
BOOM! STUDIOS
|
7
|
KING SPAWN #6
|
$2.99
|
NOV210222-M
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
8
|
SPAWN #325
|
$2.99
|
OCT210176-M
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
9
|
SHE-HULK #1
|
$3.99
|
NOV210844-M
|
MARVEL COMICS
|
10
|
JOE HILL'S RAIN #1
|
$3.99
|
NOV210023-M
|
IMAGE COMICS
James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something is Killing the Children Volume 4, revealing the origins of Erica Slaughter, the main character of the BOOM! Studios series, was the best-selling graphic novel through Diamond in January. Also in the top ten from BOOM!, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr ranked #6.
VIZ Media had three titles in the top ten, including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba—Stories of Water and Flame (#2), Dragon Ball Super Volume 15 (#9), and Pokémon Adventures: X·Y Volume 1 (#10).
Image Comics had five titles in the top ten, all collections of Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga. Volume 1 ranked #3, Compendium Volume 1 ranked #4, Volume 2 ranked #5, Volume 9 ranked #7, and Volume 3 ranked #8.
Among the premier publishers' top books, IDW Publishing's League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Volume 4: Tempest from Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill ranked #15; Mike Mignola and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell's original Dark Horse Comics hardcover graphic novel Falconspeare ranked #19; Marvel Comics' X-Men: The Hellfire Gala ranked #28; and Dynamite Entertainment's The Boys Omnibus Volume 1, collecting the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson series that inspired the Amazon Prime series, ranked #65
TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS BY UNITS SOLD
|
RANK
|
PRODUCT TITLE
|
PRICE
|
ITEM CODE
|
PUBLISHER
|
1
|
SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOLUME 4 TP
|
$14.99
|
SEP210778
|
BOOM! STUDIOS
|
2
|
DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA—STORIES OF WATER AND FLAME GN
|
$9.99
|
NOV211845
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
3
|
SAGA VOLUME 1 TP (MR)
|
$9.99
|
AUG120491
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
4
|
SAGA COMPENDIUM VOL. 1 TP (MR)
|
$59.99
|
MAY190044
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
5
|
SAGA VOLUME 2 TP (MR)
|
$14.99
|
APR130443
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
6
|
THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR TP
|
$14.99
|
SEP210769
|
BOOM! STUDIOS
|
7
|
SAGA VOLUME 9 TP (MR)
|
$14.99
|
JUL180297
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
8
|
SAGA VOLUME 3 TP (MR)
|
$14.99
|
JAN140556
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
9
|
DRAGON BALL SUPER VOLUME 15 GN
|
$9.99
|
NOV211841
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
10
|
POKEMON ADVENTURES: X·Y VOL. 1 GN
|
$9.99
|
NOV211853
|
VIZ MEDIA
The TOA Heavy Industries: Synthetic Human Female 1/12-Scale Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive release from 1000 Toys, was January's best-selling toy product through Diamond Comic Distributors.
Funko also had a strong month in January with five PREVIEWS Exclusive POP! vinyl figures in the top ten, including the Marvel: Daredevil (Action Pose) Figure (#2), the Marvel: X-Men—Kate Pryde with Lockheed Buddy Figure (#3), the Marvel: Galactus with Silver Surfer Blacklight Jumbo 10-Inch Figure (#4), the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello Figure (#5), and the Iron Man 2: Iron Man Mk. IV with Gantry Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure (#6).
Also in January's top ten was Diamond Select Toys with three products; their best-selling product, the Star Wars Milestones: The Mandalorian and Child Statue, ranked #7 for the month
TOP 10 TOYS BY DOLLARS INVOICED
|
RANK
|
PRODUCT TITLE
|
PRICE
|
ITEM CODE
|
PUBLISHER
|
1
|
TOA HEAVY INDUSTRIES: SYNTHETIC HUMAN FEMALE 1/12-SCALE FIGURE
|
$57.20
|
JUN219430
|
1000 TOYS INC.
|
2
|
POP! MARVEL: DAREDEVIL (ACTION POSE) VINYL FIGURE
|
$13.99
|
JAN219198
|
FUNKO
|
3
|
POP! & BUDDY MARVEL: X-MEN—KATE PRYDE WITH LOCKHEED VINYL FIGURE
|
$13.99
|
JAN219200
|
FUNKO
|
4
|
POP! MARVEL: GALACTUS WITH SILVER SURFER BLACK LIGHT 10-INCH FIGURE
|
$45.99
|
JAN219197
|
FUNKO
|
5
|
POP! TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: DONATELLO VINYL FIGURE
|
$13.99
|
MAR218990
|
FUNKO
|
6
|
POWER RANGERS: DRAGON SHIELD RED RANGER 1/6-SCALE FIGURE
|
$80.19
|
DEC209472
|
THREEZERO
|
7
|
STAR WARS MILESTONES: THE MANDALORIAN & CHILD STATUE
|
$350.00
|
JAN211968
|
DIAMOND SELECT TOYS
|
8
|
POP! IRON MAN 2: IRON MAN MK. IV WITH GANTRY GLOW-IN-THE-DARK DELUXE VINYL FIGURE
|
$29.99
|
DEC209218
|
FUNKO
|
9
|
MARVEL SELECT: JUGGERNAUT FIGURE
|
$29.99
|
JUN101512
|
DIAMOND SELECT TOYS
|
10
|
THE LORD OF THE RINGS SERIES 3 DELUXE FIGURES
|
$179.94
|
APR212365
|
DIAMOND SELECT TOYS
NECA/WizKids' Marvel HeroClix: Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day 2021 Exclusive Figure was January's best-selling gaming product.
Paizo had five products in the top ten, led by the Pathfinder: Absolom, City of Lost Omens sourcebook at #4. Wizards of the Coast's Magic the Gathering: Innistrad Crimson Vow Draft Boosters ranked #4, and Konami Digital Entertainment's Yu-Gi-Oh!: Maximum Gold El Dorado Boosters ranked #5.
TOP 10 GAMES BY DOLLARS INVOICED
|
RANK
|
PRODUCT TITLE
|
PRICE
|
ITEM CODE
|
PUBLISHER
|
1
|
MARVEL HEROCLIX: SPIDER-MAN FCBD 2021 EXCLUSIVE FIGURE
|
$72.00
|
MAR210030
|
NECA
|
2
|
MARVEL HEROCLIX: AVENGERS/FANTASTIC FOUR EMPYRE BOOSTER BRICK
|
$149.90
|
FEB218257
|
NECA
|
3
|
PATHFINDER: ABSALOM, CITY OF LOST OMENS HC
|
$54.99
|
OCT212856
|
PAIZO INC
|
4
|
MAGIC THE GATHERING TCG: INNISTRAD CRIMSON VOW DRAFT BOOSTERS
|
$86.23
|
JUL218769
|
WIZARDS OF THE COAST
|
5
|
YU-GI-OH!: MAXIMUM GOLD EL DORADO PACKS
|
$149.95
|
MAY218206
|
KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT
|
6
|
PATHFINDER LOST OMENS: MONSTERS OF MYTH HC
|
$34.99
|
OCT212857
|
PAIZO INC
|
7
|
YU-GI-OH!: GRAND CREATORS BOOSTER PACKS
|
$95.76
|
JUN218777
|
KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT
|
8
|
PATHFINDER CORE RULEBOOK HC
|
$59.99
|
MAY193227
|
PAIZO INC
|
9
|
STARFINDER RPG: GALACTIC MAGIC HC
|
$39.99
|
SEP212990
|
PAIZO INC
|
10
|
PATHFINDER RPG: CORE RULEBOOK POCKET EDITION
|
$24.99
|
APR168770
|
PAIZO INC