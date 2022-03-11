Four Spawn Comics In Diamond Comic Distributors January 2022 Top Ten

Image Comics' Spawn: The Scorched #1 was most-ordered comic book through Diamond Comic Distributors. One of four Spawn books in the top ten. While Boom Studios' Something Is Killing the Children Volume 4 was the month's most ordered graphic novel. Now of course much of this is because Marvel and DC Comics have quit much of their distribution through Diamond, but not all. Retailers can still order Marvel on worse terms through Diamond and Diamond UK still has the monopoly on Marvel and DC in the UK.

In total, Image Comics had eight of January's ten best-selling comics through Diamond. Other titles in the top ten include Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' long-awaited Saga #5, Stray Dogs: Dog Days #2, the Nocterra Special, Gunslinger Spawn #4, King Spawn #6, Spawn #325 and Joe Hill's Rain #1. So it wasn't all just Spawn.

James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Chris Shehan, and Werther Dell'Edera's House of Slaughter #4 from Boom Studios ranked #6 for the month while the collection of the original SIKTC is dominating the collection sales. Also in the top ten, Rainbow Rowell and Roge Antonia's She-Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics ranked #9.

For the other premier publishers, IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #125 was their best-selling book at #19; Dynamite Entertainment's top book, Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #2, ranked #23; and Dark Horse Comics' Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club #4 ranked #120.

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK PRODUCT TITLE PRICE ITEM CODE PUBLISHER 1 SPAWN: THE SCORCHED #1 $5.99 OCT210015-M IMAGE COMICS 2 SAGA #55 (MR) $2.99 NOV210030 IMAGE COMICS 3 STRAY DOGS: DOG DAYS #2 $4.99 NOV210253-M IMAGE COMICS 4 NOCTERRA SPECIAL (MR) $3.99 OCT210042-M IMAGE COMICS 5 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #4 $2.99 NOV210214-M IMAGE COMICS 6 THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 $3.99 NOV210744-M BOOM! STUDIOS 7 KING SPAWN #6 $2.99 NOV210222-M IMAGE COMICS 8 SPAWN #325 $2.99 OCT210176-M IMAGE COMICS 9 SHE-HULK #1 $3.99 NOV210844-M MARVEL COMICS 10 JOE HILL'S RAIN #1 $3.99 NOV210023-M IMAGE COMICS

James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something is Killing the Children Volume 4, revealing the origins of Erica Slaughter, the main character of the BOOM! Studios series, was the best-selling graphic novel through Diamond in January. Also in the top ten from BOOM!, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr ranked #6.

VIZ Media had three titles in the top ten, including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba—Stories of Water and Flame (#2), Dragon Ball Super Volume 15 (#9), and Pokémon Adventures: X·Y Volume 1 (#10).

Image Comics had five titles in the top ten, all collections of Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga. Volume 1 ranked #3, Compendium Volume 1 ranked #4, Volume 2 ranked #5, Volume 9 ranked #7, and Volume 3 ranked #8.

Among the premier publishers' top books, IDW Publishing's League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Volume 4: Tempest from Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill ranked #15; Mike Mignola and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell's original Dark Horse Comics hardcover graphic novel Falconspeare ranked #19; Marvel Comics' X-Men: The Hellfire Gala ranked #28; and Dynamite Entertainment's The Boys Omnibus Volume 1, collecting the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson series that inspired the Amazon Prime series, ranked #65

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK PRODUCT TITLE PRICE ITEM CODE PUBLISHER 1 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOLUME 4 TP $14.99 SEP210778 BOOM! STUDIOS 2 DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA—STORIES OF WATER AND FLAME GN $9.99 NOV211845 VIZ MEDIA 3 SAGA VOLUME 1 TP (MR) $9.99 AUG120491 IMAGE COMICS 4 SAGA COMPENDIUM VOL. 1 TP (MR) $59.99 MAY190044 IMAGE COMICS 5 SAGA VOLUME 2 TP (MR) $14.99 APR130443 IMAGE COMICS 6 THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR TP $14.99 SEP210769 BOOM! STUDIOS 7 SAGA VOLUME 9 TP (MR) $14.99 JUL180297 IMAGE COMICS 8 SAGA VOLUME 3 TP (MR) $14.99 JAN140556 IMAGE COMICS 9 DRAGON BALL SUPER VOLUME 15 GN $9.99 NOV211841 VIZ MEDIA 10 POKEMON ADVENTURES: X·Y VOL. 1 GN $9.99 NOV211853 VIZ MEDIA

The TOA Heavy Industries: Synthetic Human Female 1/12-Scale Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive release from 1000 Toys, was January's best-selling toy product through Diamond Comic Distributors.

Funko also had a strong month in January with five PREVIEWS Exclusive POP! vinyl figures in the top ten, including the Marvel: Daredevil (Action Pose) Figure (#2), the Marvel: X-Men—Kate Pryde with Lockheed Buddy Figure (#3), the Marvel: Galactus with Silver Surfer Blacklight Jumbo 10-Inch Figure (#4), the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello Figure (#5), and the Iron Man 2: Iron Man Mk. IV with Gantry Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure (#6).

Also in January's top ten was Diamond Select Toys with three products; their best-selling product, the Star Wars Milestones: The Mandalorian and Child Statue, ranked #7 for the month

TOP 10 TOYS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK PRODUCT TITLE PRICE ITEM CODE PUBLISHER 1 TOA HEAVY INDUSTRIES: SYNTHETIC HUMAN FEMALE 1/12-SCALE FIGURE $57.20 JUN219430 1000 TOYS INC. 2 POP! MARVEL: DAREDEVIL (ACTION POSE) VINYL FIGURE $13.99 JAN219198 FUNKO 3 POP! & BUDDY MARVEL: X-MEN—KATE PRYDE WITH LOCKHEED VINYL FIGURE $13.99 JAN219200 FUNKO 4 POP! MARVEL: GALACTUS WITH SILVER SURFER BLACK LIGHT 10-INCH FIGURE $45.99 JAN219197 FUNKO 5 POP! TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: DONATELLO VINYL FIGURE $13.99 MAR218990 FUNKO 6 POWER RANGERS: DRAGON SHIELD RED RANGER 1/6-SCALE FIGURE $80.19 DEC209472 THREEZERO 7 STAR WARS MILESTONES: THE MANDALORIAN & CHILD STATUE $350.00 JAN211968 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS 8 POP! IRON MAN 2: IRON MAN MK. IV WITH GANTRY GLOW-IN-THE-DARK DELUXE VINYL FIGURE $29.99 DEC209218 FUNKO 9 MARVEL SELECT: JUGGERNAUT FIGURE $29.99 JUN101512 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS 10 THE LORD OF THE RINGS SERIES 3 DELUXE FIGURES $179.94 APR212365 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS

NECA/WizKids' Marvel HeroClix: Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day 2021 Exclusive Figure was January's best-selling gaming product.

Paizo had five products in the top ten, led by the Pathfinder: Absolom, City of Lost Omens sourcebook at #4. Wizards of the Coast's Magic the Gathering: Innistrad Crimson Vow Draft Boosters ranked #4, and Konami Digital Entertainment's Yu-Gi-Oh!: Maximum Gold El Dorado Boosters ranked #5.

TOP 10 GAMES BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK PRODUCT TITLE PRICE ITEM CODE PUBLISHER 1 MARVEL HEROCLIX: SPIDER-MAN FCBD 2021 EXCLUSIVE FIGURE $72.00 MAR210030 NECA 2 MARVEL HEROCLIX: AVENGERS/FANTASTIC FOUR EMPYRE BOOSTER BRICK $149.90 FEB218257 NECA 3 PATHFINDER: ABSALOM, CITY OF LOST OMENS HC $54.99 OCT212856 PAIZO INC 4 MAGIC THE GATHERING TCG: INNISTRAD CRIMSON VOW DRAFT BOOSTERS $86.23 JUL218769 WIZARDS OF THE COAST 5 YU-GI-OH!: MAXIMUM GOLD EL DORADO PACKS $149.95 MAY218206 KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT 6 PATHFINDER LOST OMENS: MONSTERS OF MYTH HC $34.99 OCT212857 PAIZO INC 7 YU-GI-OH!: GRAND CREATORS BOOSTER PACKS $95.76 JUN218777 KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT 8 PATHFINDER CORE RULEBOOK HC $59.99 MAY193227 PAIZO INC 9 STARFINDER RPG: GALACTIC MAGIC HC $39.99 SEP212990 PAIZO INC 10 PATHFINDER RPG: CORE RULEBOOK POCKET EDITION $24.99 APR168770 PAIZO INC