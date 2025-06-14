Posted in: Comics | Tagged: FRran Menenes, graphic novel

Fran Meneses Auctions Rights To The Book Of Agnes Graphic Novels

The Book of Agnes follows a teen navigating life, identity, and art as things get complicated.

Publication for the first two books in Meneses’ series is set for 2028 after a competitive auction.

Fran Meneses is a queer Chilean creator based in Brooklyn, known for illustration and stationery design.

Fran Menenes is a queer illustrator, author and content creator currently living and working in Brooklyn, born and raised in Chile, moving away in 2013, designing stationery for her online store We Are Nice Humans

First Second publishes fiction, biographies, personal memoirs, history, visual essays, and comics journalism. It also publishes graphic non-fiction for young readers, including the Science Comics and History Comics collections, and for adults, including the World Citizen Comics, a line of civics graphic books, and biographical works such as The Accidental Czar. Some of First Second's biggest hits include the seven-figure print runs of the InvestiGators series and the Real Friends trilogy, as well as the Adventure Zone graphic novel series, The Dam Keeper by Robert Kondo and Daisuke Tsutsumi, Delilah Dirk by Tony Cliff, Demon by Jason Shiga, Cucumber Quest by Gigi D.G., American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang, the first graphic novel ever nominated for a National Book Award, and the first ever to win the American Library Association's Michael L. Printz Award. and This One Summer by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki, the first book in any nominated as a finalist for both the American Library Association's Randolph Caldecott Award and the American Library Association's Edward L. Printz Award.

Writers House is one of the largest literary agencies in the world. Based in New York, it was founded by Al Zuckerman, a former novelist, TV writer, and teacher of playwriting at Yale.

