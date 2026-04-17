Posted in: Comics, Titan, Venom | Tagged: Black Star, conan, dead by daylight, doctor who, gun honey, Solomon Kane
Titan Comics July 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
Titan Comics July 2026 full solicits with Black Star, Conan, Doctor Who, Dead By Daylight, Solomon Kane, Gun Honey and Venom
Article Summary
- Explore Titan Comics July 2026 solicits featuring new Black Star, Doctor Who, and Solomon Kane series debuts.
- Conan headlines with The Savage Sword, Dragonero crossover, and an all-new story arc in Conan the Barbarian #33.
- Gun Honey celebrates its fifth anniversary with an oversized special and launches new series Doubles Down.
- Blade Runner, Venom, Dead By Daylight, Diablo, and Villain Actor continue with new issues and collected volumes.
Titan Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations launch with Black Star #1, a new comic book series by actor Kristin Kreuk, best known by Bleeding Cool readers for playing Lana Lang in Smallville, as well as more recent appearances in Reacher and Murder in a Small Town. The five-issue comic book series, described as a Northern Gothic noir steeped in horror and dark humour, is co-written by Peter Mooney and Eric Putzer, and drawn by Joe Bocardo. It is also joined by a new Solomon Kane series, The Lion Errant, by Patch Zircher, the fifth anniversary of Gun Honey getting a Punisher homage cover, and the mysterious launch of Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker multi-media event to be properly announced later this month, from Dan Watters, Dulce Montoya, Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivela.
BLACK STAR #1 (OF 4)
(W) KRISTIN KREUK, PETER MOONEY, ERIC PUTZER
(A) JOE BACARDO
FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 29 JULY 2026
Written by Kristin Kreuk, star of Smallville, Murder in a Small Town and Reacher.
Amidst skirmishes between two warring factions in the early nineteenth-century fur trade, Dashiell Carlyle discovers he has magical abilities… and that he's not alone. Thrust into a secret order with designs to use their magic to build a new and better world, Dashiell discovers that their utopia may come at a horrific cost.
COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B: JOE BACARDO
COVER C: ROBERT HACK
COVER D: ALISON SAMPSON
COVER E: MARTIN SIMMONDS FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)
COVER F: JOE BACARDO VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)
COVER G: MARTIN SIMMONDS VIRGIN VARIANT ($6.99)
SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT #1 (of 4)
(W / A) PATCH ZIRCHER
FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 22 JULY 2026
SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet.
Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all.
Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call.
COVER A: PATCH ZIRCHER
COVER B: STUART SAYGER
COVER C: JH WILLIAMS
COVER D: DANIEL BRERETON
COVER E: UTSAB CHATTERJEE
COVER F: PATCH ZIRCHER FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)
COVER G: JH WILLIAMS VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)
GUN HONEY #1 5TH ANNIVERSARY OVERSIZED SPECIAL
(W) CHARLES ARDAI
(A) ANG HOR KHENG
FC, 40pp, $14.99, IN-STORES: 5 AUGUST 2026
An incredible oversized edition celebrating the 5th anniversary of the best-selling series. Featuring a glorious display of gorgeous covers plus a look back on the success of Gun Honey with creator Charles Ardai.
When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down!
COVER A: ADAM HUGHES
COVER B: ADAM HUGHES FOIL VARIANT
COVER C: ADAM HUGHES VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT
DOCTOR WHO: CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2)
(W) DAN WATTERS, DULCE M. MONTOYA
(A) ROBERTA INGRANATA, SAMI KIVELÄ, VALENTINA BIANCONI
FC, 48pp, $6.99, IN-STORES: 8 JULY 2026
Don't miss the first full adventure in DOCTOR WHO: CIRCUIT BREAKER. Check back here or visit https://www.youtube.com/@DoctorWho on 04/30/2026 for more information!
COVER A: JAY ANACLETO CARDSTOCK
COVER B: PHOTO CARDSTOCK
COVER C: ROBERT SIENECKI CARDSTOCK
COVER D: FLOPS TAKEOVER CARDSTOCK
COVER E: FLOPS TAKEOVER COLOUR YOUR OWN CARDSTOCK
CONAN AND DRAGONERO #3 (OF 7)
(W) LUCA ENOCH, STEFANO VIETTI
(A) LORENZO NUTTI
FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 8 JULY 2026
Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds.
COVER A: MAX VON FAFNER
COVER B: LORENZO NUTI VARIANT
COVER C: MAX VON FAFNER FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)
THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #15
FORMAT: Comic
(W) JIMMY PALMIOTTI, AMANDA CONNER, TOM DEFALCO
(A) ANDY BELANGER, RON FRENZ, PAT OLLIFFE
Publisher: Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures
FC, 64pp, $6.99, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026
THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN returns with another brutal dispatch from the Hyborian Age!
Featuring a deadly tale of swapped assassination targets from writers Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner with artist Andy Belanger, the return of fan-favorite BRECKENRIDGE ELKINS from the legendary team of writer Tom DeFalco and artist Ron Frenz, striking covers from Alex Horley and Esad Ribic, plus pin-ups and more, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #15 is another unmissable chapter in Conan's savage saga!
COVER A: ALEX HORLEY
COVER B: ESAD RIBIC
COVER C: ALEX HORLEY FOIL VARIANT ($16.99)
COVER D: ESAD RIBIC WRAPAROUND CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($8.99)
CONAN THE ADVENTURER: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS
(W) ROY THOMAS
(A) RAFAEL KAYANAN, JOHN WATKISS
FC, 368pp, $60.00, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026
Conan the Adventurer collected for the first time ever and given the now classic Omnibus collection treatment! Featuring unseen bonus material and an all-new introduction!
A year after the demise of the legendary Conan the Barbarian comic, which had run for 275 issues, Conan the Cimmerian returned in Conan the Adventurer, an all-new comic written by Conan stalwart Roy Thomas and illustrated by Rafael Kayanan and John Watkiss.
BEFORE HE WAS KING, HE WAS CONAN THE ADVENTURER!
REGULAR: RAFAEL KAYANAN
DIRECT MARKET: RAFAEL KAYANAN
CONAN THE BARBARIAN #33 (NEW ARC)
(W) JIM ZUB
(A) FERNANDO DAGNINO
FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 29 JULY 2026
THE BRAND NEW STORY ARC CURSED SHORES BEYOND BEGINS HERE
Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder!
COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE
COVER B: FERNANDO DAGNINO
COVER C: MAX VON FAFNER
COVER D: DON AGUILLO
COVER E: REBECA PUEBLA
COVER F: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)
COVER G: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)
DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY #4
(W) DEREK FRIDOLFS
(A) DEAN KOTZ, ALLISON HU
FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 8 JULY 2026
The Hillbilly takes his revenge!
Free from his shackles, armed with his faithful hammer, the Man called Boy wreaks a violent trail of destruction across Coldwind Farm.
Meanwhile, Officer Hollis seeks his own reckoning, but as blood rains, The Fog rolls in. Death is not an escape, and this is only the beginning of their trials.
COVER A: FLOPS
COVER B: FLOPS VIRGIN INKS CARDSTOCK ($6.99)
COVER C: GORY BAGGED ILAN SHEADY VARIANT ($6.99)
COVER D: FLOPS VIRGIN
GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN #2
(W) CHARLES ARDAI
(A) ANG HOR KHENG
FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026
When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.
COVER A: DERRICK CHEW
COVER B: IVAN TAO VARIANT
COVER C: COSPLAY CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)
COVER D: ANG HOR KHENG VARIANT
COVER E: ACE CONTINUADO VARIANT
COVER F: RARE TEMPTER WRAPAROUND NUDE/CLOTHED BAGGED VARIANT ($10.00)
COVER G: NUNO PEREIRA HOMAGE VARIANT
COVER H: SEAGE WRAPAROUND NUDE/CLOTHED BAGGED VARIANT ($10.00)
COVER I: DERRICK CHEW VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)
COVER J: DERRICK CHEW FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)
COVER K: IVAN TAO VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)
COVER L: IVAN TAO FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)
BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: TO LOSE IS TO WIN #3 (OF 4)
(W) NANCY A. COLLINS
(A) MARIANO TAIBO
FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026
Blade Runner Rumiko's search for the Aurora tech stolen by Stix and Mead during their failed Kalathia mission has brought her to Omiya, where on the snow lined Shiwa Shrine Road, she finds herself facing off against its deadly guardian in a samurai duel to the death. Meanwhile back in Tokyo, Mead has discovered what killed Miyuki Nomura and its implications threaten to expose a conspiracy at the heart of the ruling Yakuzi family.
COVER A: KIT WALLIS
COVER B: ANDY BELANGER
COVER C: PIOTR KOWALSKI
COVER D: KIT WALLIS VIRGIN CARDSTOCK ($6.99)
DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED #4
(W) CULLEN BUNN
(A) DANIELE SERRA, GIUSI LO PICCOLO, JOVANNA PLATA
FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026
Derris has carved a long and bloody path in his journey back to the Light. But as he and Vrexia get ever-closer to Akarat, they'll discover that the brighter the light, the darker the shadows left in its wake. However, have his teachings been misunderstood, or was this Akarat's plan all along?
COVER A: ABIGAIL HARDING
COVER B: NICK MARINKOVICH VARIANT
COVER C: ABIGAIL HARDING FOIL
COVER D: ABIGAIL HARDING VIRGIN CARDSTOCK
MARVEL'S VENOM: THE FIRST 40 YEARS
HC, FC, 128pp, $24.99, IN-STORES: 1 JULY 2026
This DELUXE BOOK explores the comic book history of Venom, from his origins as a foe in the Spider-Man comic book to his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies. Lavishly illustrated with stunning art, this tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the the talented creators behind Marvel's deadliest anti-heroes' ongoing adventures.
BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS: LAS VEGAS VOL 1
(W) NANCY A. COLLINS
(A) JESUS HERVAS
HC, FC, 112pp, $17.99, IN-STORES: 8 JULY 2026
Blade Runner Black Lotus: Las Vegas sees Elle continue her search for answers about her mysterious past and takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas (later seen in Blade Runner 2049), a sand-choked ghost-town of forgotten memories following the detonation of a dirty bomb. There she finds a community of Replicants, all former hospitality models from the old casinos now abandoned and living as embodiments of ancient Egyptian and Roman royalty. Meanwhile, Niander Wallace, smarting from his last encounter with Elle, has dispatched a seasoned kill team to bring back her head.
Collecting issues #1-4 of the critically acclaimed, smash hit series Blade Runner Black Lotus: Las Vegas
REGULAR EDITION COVER: JESÚS HERVÁS
DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: KAEL NGU
Star Wars Insider: The High Republic: Survivors of the Stormwall
(W) Lydia Kang, Alyssa Wong
(A) Jake Lunt Davies
FC, 112pp, $24.99, In shops: June 30, 2026
Following the destruction of Starlight Beacon and the expansion of Marchion Ro's galaxy-splitting Stormwall, the crew of the Aurie, a lone Republic Longbeam, find themselves lost in the Occlusion Zone. Meanwhile, a Jedi Padawan searches for a route through the impenetrable barrier.
VILLAIN ACTOR VOL 3
(W) MIKUMO SETO
(A) KENTARO HARADA
HC, FC, 176pp, $12.99, IN-STORES: 29 JULY 2026
Ayumu Mashiro, once an ordinary police officer with a strong moral code, now wields the terrifying power of Zero – the most feared villain in history. But heroes aren't who they seem.
6 months have passed since Lordline slaughtered the rebellion and now Mashiro and the remaining rebels are on the hunt for the first Heroes, those at the top
of the hero hierarchy.