Posted in: Comics, Titan, Venom | Tagged: Black Star, conan, dead by daylight, doctor who, gun honey, Solomon Kane

Titan Comics July 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Titan Comics July 2026 full solicits with Black Star, Conan, Doctor Who, Dead By Daylight, Solomon Kane, Gun Honey and Venom

Article Summary Explore Titan Comics July 2026 solicits featuring new Black Star, Doctor Who, and Solomon Kane series debuts.

Conan headlines with The Savage Sword, Dragonero crossover, and an all-new story arc in Conan the Barbarian #33.

Gun Honey celebrates its fifth anniversary with an oversized special and launches new series Doubles Down.

Blade Runner, Venom, Dead By Daylight, Diablo, and Villain Actor continue with new issues and collected volumes.

Titan Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations launch with Black Star #1, a new comic book series by actor Kristin Kreuk, best known by Bleeding Cool readers for playing Lana Lang in Smallville, as well as more recent appearances in Reacher and Murder in a Small Town. The five-issue comic book series, described as a Northern Gothic noir steeped in horror and dark humour, is co-written by Peter Mooney and Eric Putzer, and drawn by Joe Bocardo. It is also joined by a new Solomon Kane series, The Lion Errant, by Patch Zircher, the fifth anniversary of Gun Honey getting a Punisher homage cover, and the mysterious launch of Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker multi-media event to be properly announced later this month, from Dan Watters, Dulce Montoya, Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivela.

BLACK STAR #1 (OF 4)

(W) KRISTIN KREUK, PETER MOONEY, ERIC PUTZER

(A) JOE BACARDO

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 29 JULY 2026

Written by Kristin Kreuk, star of Smallville, Murder in a Small Town and Reacher.

Amidst skirmishes between two warring factions in the early nineteenth-century fur trade, Dashiell Carlyle discovers he has magical abilities… and that he's not alone. Thrust into a secret order with designs to use their magic to build a new and better world, Dashiell discovers that their utopia may come at a horrific cost.

COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: JOE BACARDO

COVER C: ROBERT HACK

COVER D: ALISON SAMPSON

COVER E: MARTIN SIMMONDS FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

COVER F: JOE BACARDO VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER G: MARTIN SIMMONDS VIRGIN VARIANT ($6.99)

SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT #1 (of 4)

(W / A) PATCH ZIRCHER

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 22 JULY 2026

SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet.

Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all.

Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call.

COVER A: PATCH ZIRCHER

COVER B: STUART SAYGER

COVER C: JH WILLIAMS

COVER D: DANIEL BRERETON

COVER E: UTSAB CHATTERJEE

COVER F: PATCH ZIRCHER FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

COVER G: JH WILLIAMS VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

GUN HONEY #1 5TH ANNIVERSARY OVERSIZED SPECIAL

(W) CHARLES ARDAI

(A) ANG HOR KHENG

FC, 40pp, $14.99, IN-STORES: 5 AUGUST 2026

An incredible oversized edition celebrating the 5th anniversary of the best-selling series. Featuring a glorious display of gorgeous covers plus a look back on the success of Gun Honey with creator Charles Ardai.

When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down!

COVER A: ADAM HUGHES

COVER B: ADAM HUGHES FOIL VARIANT

COVER C: ADAM HUGHES VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT

DOCTOR WHO: CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2)

(W) DAN WATTERS, DULCE M. MONTOYA

(A) ROBERTA INGRANATA, SAMI KIVELÄ, VALENTINA BIANCONI

FC, 48pp, $6.99, IN-STORES: 8 JULY 2026

Don't miss the first full adventure in DOCTOR WHO: CIRCUIT BREAKER. Check back here or visit https://www.youtube.com/@DoctorWho on 04/30/2026 for more information!

COVER A: JAY ANACLETO CARDSTOCK

COVER B: PHOTO CARDSTOCK

COVER C: ROBERT SIENECKI CARDSTOCK

COVER D: FLOPS TAKEOVER CARDSTOCK

COVER E: FLOPS TAKEOVER COLOUR YOUR OWN CARDSTOCK

CONAN AND DRAGONERO #3 (OF 7)

(W) LUCA ENOCH, STEFANO VIETTI

(A) LORENZO NUTTI

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 8 JULY 2026

Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds.

COVER A: MAX VON FAFNER

COVER B: LORENZO NUTI VARIANT

COVER C: MAX VON FAFNER FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #15

FORMAT: Comic

(W) JIMMY PALMIOTTI, AMANDA CONNER, TOM DEFALCO

(A) ANDY BELANGER, RON FRENZ, PAT OLLIFFE

Publisher: Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures

FC, 64pp, $6.99, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN returns with another brutal dispatch from the Hyborian Age!

Featuring a deadly tale of swapped assassination targets from writers Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner with artist Andy Belanger, the return of fan-favorite BRECKENRIDGE ELKINS from the legendary team of writer Tom DeFalco and artist Ron Frenz, striking covers from Alex Horley and Esad Ribic, plus pin-ups and more, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #15 is another unmissable chapter in Conan's savage saga!

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY

COVER B: ESAD RIBIC

COVER C: ALEX HORLEY FOIL VARIANT ($16.99)

COVER D: ESAD RIBIC WRAPAROUND CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($8.99)

CONAN THE ADVENTURER: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS

(W) ROY THOMAS

(A) RAFAEL KAYANAN, JOHN WATKISS

FC, 368pp, $60.00, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026

Conan the Adventurer collected for the first time ever and given the now classic Omnibus collection treatment! Featuring unseen bonus material and an all-new introduction!

A year after the demise of the legendary Conan the Barbarian comic, which had run for 275 issues, Conan the Cimmerian returned in Conan the Adventurer, an all-new comic written by Conan stalwart Roy Thomas and illustrated by Rafael Kayanan and John Watkiss.

BEFORE HE WAS KING, HE WAS CONAN THE ADVENTURER!

REGULAR: RAFAEL KAYANAN

DIRECT MARKET: RAFAEL KAYANAN

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #33 (NEW ARC)

(W) JIM ZUB

(A) FERNANDO DAGNINO

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 29 JULY 2026

THE BRAND NEW STORY ARC CURSED SHORES BEYOND BEGINS HERE

Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder!

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER B: FERNANDO DAGNINO

COVER C: MAX VON FAFNER

COVER D: DON AGUILLO

COVER E: REBECA PUEBLA

COVER F: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

COVER G: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY #4

(W) DEREK FRIDOLFS

(A) DEAN KOTZ, ALLISON HU

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 8 JULY 2026

The Hillbilly takes his revenge!

Free from his shackles, armed with his faithful hammer, the Man called Boy wreaks a violent trail of destruction across Coldwind Farm.

Meanwhile, Officer Hollis seeks his own reckoning, but as blood rains, The Fog rolls in. Death is not an escape, and this is only the beginning of their trials.

COVER A: FLOPS

COVER B: FLOPS VIRGIN INKS CARDSTOCK ($6.99)

COVER C: GORY BAGGED ILAN SHEADY VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER D: FLOPS VIRGIN

GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN #2

(W) CHARLES ARDAI

(A) ANG HOR KHENG

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

COVER A: DERRICK CHEW

COVER B: IVAN TAO VARIANT

COVER C: COSPLAY CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER D: ANG HOR KHENG VARIANT

COVER E: ACE CONTINUADO VARIANT

COVER F: RARE TEMPTER WRAPAROUND NUDE/CLOTHED BAGGED VARIANT ($10.00)

COVER G: NUNO PEREIRA HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER H: SEAGE WRAPAROUND NUDE/CLOTHED BAGGED VARIANT ($10.00)

COVER I: DERRICK CHEW VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER J: DERRICK CHEW FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

COVER K: IVAN TAO VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER L: IVAN TAO FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: TO LOSE IS TO WIN #3 (OF 4)

(W) NANCY A. COLLINS

(A) MARIANO TAIBO

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026

Blade Runner Rumiko's search for the Aurora tech stolen by Stix and Mead during their failed Kalathia mission has brought her to Omiya, where on the snow lined Shiwa Shrine Road, she finds herself facing off against its deadly guardian in a samurai duel to the death. Meanwhile back in Tokyo, Mead has discovered what killed Miyuki Nomura and its implications threaten to expose a conspiracy at the heart of the ruling Yakuzi family.

COVER A: KIT WALLIS

COVER B: ANDY BELANGER

COVER C: PIOTR KOWALSKI

COVER D: KIT WALLIS VIRGIN CARDSTOCK ($6.99)

DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED #4

(W) CULLEN BUNN

(A) DANIELE SERRA, GIUSI LO PICCOLO, JOVANNA PLATA

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 15 JULY 2026

Derris has carved a long and bloody path in his journey back to the Light. But as he and Vrexia get ever-closer to Akarat, they'll discover that the brighter the light, the darker the shadows left in its wake. However, have his teachings been misunderstood, or was this Akarat's plan all along?

COVER A: ABIGAIL HARDING

COVER B: NICK MARINKOVICH VARIANT

COVER C: ABIGAIL HARDING FOIL

COVER D: ABIGAIL HARDING VIRGIN CARDSTOCK

MARVEL'S VENOM: THE FIRST 40 YEARS

HC, FC, 128pp, $24.99, IN-STORES: 1 JULY 2026

This DELUXE BOOK explores the comic book history of Venom, from his origins as a foe in the Spider-Man comic book to his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies. Lavishly illustrated with stunning art, this tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the the talented creators behind Marvel's deadliest anti-heroes' ongoing adventures.

BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS: LAS VEGAS VOL 1

(W) NANCY A. COLLINS

(A) JESUS HERVAS

HC, FC, 112pp, $17.99, IN-STORES: 8 JULY 2026

Blade Runner Black Lotus: Las Vegas sees Elle continue her search for answers about her mysterious past and takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas (later seen in Blade Runner 2049), a sand-choked ghost-town of forgotten memories following the detonation of a dirty bomb. There she finds a community of Replicants, all former hospitality models from the old casinos now abandoned and living as embodiments of ancient Egyptian and Roman royalty. Meanwhile, Niander Wallace, smarting from his last encounter with Elle, has dispatched a seasoned kill team to bring back her head.

Collecting issues #1-4 of the critically acclaimed, smash hit series Blade Runner Black Lotus: Las Vegas

REGULAR EDITION COVER: JESÚS HERVÁS

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: KAEL NGU

Star Wars Insider: The High Republic: Survivors of the Stormwall

(W) Lydia Kang, Alyssa Wong

(A) Jake Lunt Davies

FC, 112pp, $24.99, In shops: June 30, 2026

Following the destruction of Starlight Beacon and the expansion of Marchion Ro's galaxy-splitting Stormwall, the crew of the Aurie, a lone Republic Longbeam, find themselves lost in the Occlusion Zone. Meanwhile, a Jedi Padawan searches for a route through the impenetrable barrier.

VILLAIN ACTOR VOL 3

(W) MIKUMO SETO

(A) KENTARO HARADA

HC, FC, 176pp, $12.99, IN-STORES: 29 JULY 2026

Ayumu Mashiro, once an ordinary police officer with a strong moral code, now wields the terrifying power of Zero – the most feared villain in history. But heroes aren't who they seem.

6 months have passed since Lordline slaughtered the rebellion and now Mashiro and the remaining rebels are on the hunt for the first Heroes, those at the top

of the hero hierarchy.

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