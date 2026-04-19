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Absolutely The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday

Absolutely the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics for Next Wednesday , with Wonder Woman and The Flash

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Article Summary

  • DC dominates the top slots with Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Flash, Detective Comics, and Superman.
  • Marvel joins the ranks with Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Spider-Man/Superman crossover.
  • League of Comic Geeks pull list data powers these fifty most anticipated comics for next Wednesday.
  • List spans DC, Marvel, Image, IDW, Dark Horse, Titan, Dynamite, BOOM! Studios, and more top publishers.

DC Comics takes the top four anticipated titles for coming Wednesday, with Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Flash taking the top two, followed by Detective Comics and Superman, before Amazing Spider-Man makes an appearance. The Spider-Man/Superman crossover is lower down on the list as it's a one-shot, rather than an ongoing series.

Fifty Most Anticipated Comics

  1. Absolute Wonder Woman #19 $4.99 DC Comics
  2. Absolute Flash #14 $4.99 DC Comics
  3. Detective Comics #1108 $4.99 DC Comics
  4. Superman #37 $4.99 DC Comics
  5. The Amazing Spider-Man #27 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  6. Justice League Unlimited #18 $3.99 DC Comics
  7. Captain America #9 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  8. Marvel / DC: Spider-Man / Superman #1 $7.99 Marvel Comics
  9. The Flash #32 $3.99 DC Comics
  10. Green Lantern #34 $4.99 DC Comics
  11. Cyclops #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  12. Exquisite Corpses #12 $4.99 Image Comics
  13. The Infernal Hulk #6 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  14. Void Rivals #29 $3.99 Image Comics
  15. Wolverine #19 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  16. Marc Spector: Moon Knight #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  17. Wade Wilson: Deadpool #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  18. Harley Quinn #61 $3.99 DC Comics
  19. Sorcerer Supreme #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  20. The Sentry #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  21. Rogue #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  22. Monstress #61 $3.99 Image Comics
  23. Corpse Knight #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  24. The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #3 $3.99 DC Comics
  25. Harley & Ivy: Life & Crimes #5 $3.99 DC Comics
  26. Capes #6 $3.99 Image Comics
  27. Sonic the Hedgehog #86 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  28. Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #3 $4.99 Image Comics
  29. Spawn: The Dark Ages #5 $3.99 Image Comics
  30. The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  31. Hulk: Smash Everything #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  32. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes of the Empire #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  33. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #36 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  34. Head Lopper #1 $7.99 Image Comics
  35. The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #5 $3.99 Image Comics
  36. In Your Skin #1 $4.99 Image Comics
  37. Adventure Time #12 $4.99 Oni Press
  38. Event Horizon: Inferno #1 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  39. Youngblood #5 $4.99 Image Comics
  40. The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #3 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
  41. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Sssilent Missions: Copperhead #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  42. Savage Dragon #279 $3.99 Image Comics
  43. Usagi Yojimbo: Kaitō '84 #2 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  44. American Caper #6 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  45. Hello Body Horror #1 $5.99 BOOM! Studios
  46. Vampirella #1 $4.99 Dynamite
  47. The Crown: A Tale of Hell #2 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  48. The Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged #4 $9.99 Titan Comics
  49. DuckTales #12 $4.99 Dynamite
  50. Spider-Man Noir #1 Facsimile Edition 2026 $4.99 Marvel Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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