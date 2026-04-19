Posted in: Batman, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Absoluite Flash, absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Spider-Man/Superman

Absolutely The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday

Absolutely the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics for Next Wednesday , with Wonder Woman and The Flash

Article Summary DC dominates the top slots with Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Flash, Detective Comics, and Superman.

Marvel joins the ranks with Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Spider-Man/Superman crossover.

League of Comic Geeks pull list data powers these fifty most anticipated comics for next Wednesday.

List spans DC, Marvel, Image, IDW, Dark Horse, Titan, Dynamite, BOOM! Studios, and more top publishers.

DC Comics takes the top four anticipated titles for coming Wednesday, with Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Flash taking the top two, followed by Detective Comics and Superman, before Amazing Spider-Man makes an appearance. The Spider-Man/Superman crossover is lower down on the list as it's a one-shot, rather than an ongoing series.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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