Posted in: Batman, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Absoluite Flash, absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Spider-Man/Superman
Absolutely The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday
Absolutely the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics for Next Wednesday , with Wonder Woman and The Flash
Article Summary
- DC dominates the top slots with Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Flash, Detective Comics, and Superman.
- Marvel joins the ranks with Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Spider-Man/Superman crossover.
- League of Comic Geeks pull list data powers these fifty most anticipated comics for next Wednesday.
- List spans DC, Marvel, Image, IDW, Dark Horse, Titan, Dynamite, BOOM! Studios, and more top publishers.
DC Comics takes the top four anticipated titles for coming Wednesday, with Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Flash taking the top two, followed by Detective Comics and Superman, before Amazing Spider-Man makes an appearance. The Spider-Man/Superman crossover is lower down on the list as it's a one-shot, rather than an ongoing series.
- Absolute Wonder Woman #19 $4.99 DC Comics
- Absolute Flash #14 $4.99 DC Comics
- Detective Comics #1108 $4.99 DC Comics
- Superman #37 $4.99 DC Comics
- The Amazing Spider-Man #27 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Justice League Unlimited #18 $3.99 DC Comics
- Captain America #9 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Marvel / DC: Spider-Man / Superman #1 $7.99 Marvel Comics
- The Flash #32 $3.99 DC Comics
- Green Lantern #34 $4.99 DC Comics
- Cyclops #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Exquisite Corpses #12 $4.99 Image Comics
- The Infernal Hulk #6 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Void Rivals #29 $3.99 Image Comics
- Wolverine #19 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Marc Spector: Moon Knight #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Wade Wilson: Deadpool #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Harley Quinn #61 $3.99 DC Comics
- Sorcerer Supreme #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- The Sentry #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Rogue #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Monstress #61 $3.99 Image Comics
- Corpse Knight #1 $3.99 Image Comics
- The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #3 $3.99 DC Comics
- Harley & Ivy: Life & Crimes #5 $3.99 DC Comics
- Capes #6 $3.99 Image Comics
- Sonic the Hedgehog #86 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #3 $4.99 Image Comics
- Spawn: The Dark Ages #5 $3.99 Image Comics
- The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Hulk: Smash Everything #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes of the Empire #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #36 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Head Lopper #1 $7.99 Image Comics
- The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #5 $3.99 Image Comics
- In Your Skin #1 $4.99 Image Comics
- Adventure Time #12 $4.99 Oni Press
- Event Horizon: Inferno #1 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Youngblood #5 $4.99 Image Comics
- The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #3 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Sssilent Missions: Copperhead #1 $3.99 Image Comics
- Savage Dragon #279 $3.99 Image Comics
- Usagi Yojimbo: Kaitō '84 #2 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
- American Caper #6 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
- Hello Body Horror #1 $5.99 BOOM! Studios
- Vampirella #1 $4.99 Dynamite
- The Crown: A Tale of Hell #2 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
- The Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged #4 $9.99 Titan Comics
- DuckTales #12 $4.99 Dynamite
- Spider-Man Noir #1 Facsimile Edition 2026 $4.99 Marvel Comics
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?