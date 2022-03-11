Franck Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman

We do love a Frank Cho outrage sketch cover here at Bleeding Cool. Taking a blank-covered comic book, and adding a satirical cartoon based around the comic book characters in question, all taken in good humour. Well, mostly good humour. Frank Cho held a CGC in-house private signing which saw him selling sketch-covered comic books to those unable to get to comic conventions where these things are usually commissioned and created, as well as doing in-person events. Cho is currently in England, if I bump into him, I'll let you know, but until then here are a few of his most recent Outrage sketch covers. All thoroughly obsessed with who Wonder Woman might, or might not, be sleeping with.

Frank Cho posted "Superman Versus Wonder Woman, sketch cover. The battle you've been waiting for. The sketch cover no one asked for… Superman in bed with Wonder Woman. This outrageous sketch cover is up for grabs at Big Wow! Art Facebook group. The auction for this cover ends March 6, Sunday morning at 8am (West Coast California time).Good luck and … Up. Up and away!" Too late to bid for it but an eternity to appreciate it. He did similar with the sequel;

With the Big Wow Facebook group putting it up ahead of auction as well.

Frank Cho says "Another happy customer from my CGC in-house signing at Florida." And as a tease, he also tells us "Studying FORTNITE for an upcoming project. I didn't realize how many characters there are in this game.". FortniteXMarvel maybe?

So if you are in Ilkley this weekend, without a hat, and you happen to see Frank Cho passing by, shout out at him "It's an Outrage!" and see if he responds. You never know, you might get a sketch as well"