Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers

We do love a Frank Cho outrage sketch cover here at Bleeding Cool. Taking a blank-covered comic book, and adding a satirical cartoon based around the comic book characters in question, all taken in good humour. Well, mostly good humour. Frank Cho held a CGC in-house private signing which saw him selling sketch-covered comic books to those unable to get to comic conventions where these things are usually commissioned and created. Here are a few of his most recent ones.

Hanging out in Vegas, trying to come up with a joke for a Magik sketch cover before the Super Bowl game. This Krypto idea popped in my head instead. It's weird how my brain works sometimes. (Oh, I won $500 on the Super Bowl game. Suck it, Doug Peters!)

Another sketch cover from my CGC private in-house signing last week. (The buyer wanted Power Girl on a Savage Dragon sketch cover.) I wasn't sure how the ink will look against the colored paper. I had to tweak the contrast in Photoshop to make the black ink lines pop out. I really hate drawing on these colored sketch covers.

MAGIK in hell, sketch cover. Another sketch cover from my CGC in-house private signing. One of rare requests for this demonic character. I'm surprised that I don't get more requests for her.

Here's the final sketch cover from the CGC in-house private signing last week. It's always a delight to draw and poke fun of the Superman family, from their absurd super powers to their ridiculous super pets. Anyway, stay tuned for more sketch covers. I will be doing a series of Wonder Woman sketch covers starting next week. All for sale only at Big Wow! Art Facebook page.

Wonder Woman sketch covers? Yes, it is very likely that we will return to Frank Cho for that one. Outrage in a Lasso of Truth? What could possibly go wrong?