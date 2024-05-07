Posted in: Arcade, Games, Lionsgate, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: john wick

Stern Pinball Announces New Line Of John Wick Tables

The world of John Wick comes to pinball, as Stern Pinball has teamed with Lionsgate to bring the action movie series to the table.

Article Summary Stern Pinball teams with Lionsgate for John Wick game tables in Pro, Premium, and LE models.

Players become the assassin in exciting pinball action with immersive John Wick locations.

New AI combat system mimics movie-like enemy tactics for dynamic playfield challenges.

Features Ian McShane's narration, original score by Charlie Benante, and film-used suits.

Stern Pinball has partnered up with Lionsgate to announce three new pinball tables on the way featuring the John Wick franchise. The company will release three different pinball games available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models. As you can see below, each one offers a different kind of style and artwork. However, the main game remains the same in all three designs. So those of you looking to collect one that you adore won't have to worry about a different kind of game appearing on each model. We have the finer details from the team below, along with a pair of videos showing off the game.

John Wick Pinball

In Stern's John Wick pinball games, players step into the role of the world's greatest assassin as he fights to escape his past. As the titular character, players can engage in high-speed car chases and fast-action drifting across the playfield, which incorporates models and artwork inspired by iconic locations from the franchise, including the New York Continental Hotel and the Red Circle Club, all set against a dramatically edge lit New York City skyline. Players can also open John Wick's weapons crate to reveal a hidden shot target path to retrieve an array of weapons. Players must use the sculpted Blood Oath Marker carefully – or risk the consequences. Players need to survive other assassins, complete jobs for the legendary Factions of the High Table, and eventually take on John Wick's "Special Assignment!"

To raise the stakes, John Wick pinball introduces Stern's all-new dynamic AI combat system, an innovation that brings the frenetic combat of the legendary films to the game. The Stern team has created a primitive video game AI system to control the enemy lights on the playfield, setting the John Wick pinball games apart from prior pinball machines, where all lights were controlled by player actions, timers, and random number generations. In this new AI combat system, enemy icons are responsive to player behavior and will illuminate dynamically around the playfield to challenge the player. The enemies move tactically with this dynamic software to counter player objectives, creating a unique challenge in each game session. The system also features a new action video player that dynamically reflects player action – as you defeat three enemies, you'll see video clips of John Wick doing the same in the films!

Accompanying the high-quality film and audio assets woven into the gameplay, John Wick pinball games will include custom narration by critically acclaimed actor Ian McShane as Winston and an original score composed by Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame. Additionally, pieces of John Wick's iconic suits used in connection with the production of the films will be included as a franchise artifact in the LE models, courtesy of Lionsgate. The John Wick pinball games will feature original neo-noir style paintings illustrated by acclaimed artist, Randy Martinez.

