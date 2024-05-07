Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios, Statue | Tagged: deadpool, iron studios, marvel, wolverine

Iron Studios Debuts New Deluxe Deadpool and Wolverine 1/10 Statue

The battlefield of Adamantium and Chimichangas await as Iron Studios brings the latest Deadpool adventure to life in 1/10 scale

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals Deadpool & Wolverine 1/10 scale statue for MCU debut.

Created to commemorate the upcoming Marvel Studios film in July.

Features Wolverine carrying Deadpool with Dogpool, available Q3 2024.

Pre-order now on Iron Studios for $249.99 with intricate comic details.

At long last, Marvel fans will finally be able to witness Deadpool and Wolverine on the big screen this July. Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be a truly impressive Marvel Studios film, as the Merc with a Mouth arrives in the MCU. To celebrate such a remarkable moment, Iron Studios has unveiled their latest Marvel 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring this dynamic duo. Wolverine is depicted carrying Wade through the battlefield with Dogpool by their side. Tons of detail was poured into this delicious statue featuring Wolverine's incredible comic book-accurate live-action suit, which features his cowl. All of the adorable details of Deadpool are showcased here as the Merc madly stares at this heoric X-Men, who has saved his life. This 8.5" tall statue is a masterpiece and is a great way to capture the chaotic magic between these two mutants. Deadpool & Wolverine fans will be able to pre-order this bad boy right on the Iron Studios Online Store for $249.99, with the statue getting a Q3 2024 release.

Iron Studios Deadpool and Wolverine Deluxe Statue

"In a battlefield set, the notorious member of the X-Men mutant hero with skeleton and claws coated in the indestructible metal called Adamantium, in a gesture of apparent companionship and altruism, cordially and kindly carries the talkative mercenary and scourge of Chimichangas, apparently injured in combat."

"Walking on a rocky base, formed of stones and limestone sediments, and accompanied by the canine version of his ally from a different universe, he appears for the first time in live action with his classic yellow, blue, and black costume in a tactical version, carrying in his arms the unpredictable and somewhat insane crimson comedian. Inspired by one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Iron Studios proudly presents "Deadpool and Wolverine – Deadpool and Wolverine Movie – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10", directly from the Marvel multiverse, a spectacular statue approved by the "Pool" quality control."

