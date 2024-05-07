Posted in: Nerd Food, Paramount Pictures, Pop Culture | Tagged: baskin robbins, if

Baskin-Robbins Reveals New Special Creations For The Movie IF

Paramount and Baskin-Robbins have come together to make a menu of items tied to their upcoming film IF, available right now.

Article Summary Baskin-Robbins crafts new ice cream delights inspired by Paramount's film IF.

Blue’s Boardwalk Bash and Blossom’s Berry Twirl featured as Flavors of the Month.

Limited-time IF-themed sundaes and Creature Creations with unique toppings.

Partnership with IF aims to ignite imagination through whimsical ice cream treats.

Baskin-Robbins has teamed with Paramount Pictures for a new promotion as they have made new special ice cream creations for the new movie IF. Inspired by the Blue and Blossom from the movie, the team has created two new options for you to get as Flavors of the Month. Those options are Blue's Boardwalk Bash and Blossom's Berry Twirl, which you can see here, as they come as normal or with sprinkles and can be incorporated into other items on the menu. Plus, there are some specially branded cups if that's your kind of thing. Awe have more details below along with a couple of quotes from both companies on the additions, as they'll be available for a limited time.

Baskin-Robbins x IF

A carnival in a cup, Blue's Boardwalk Bash combines blue raspberry-flavored ice cream with crunchy Oreo Cookie Pieces and cotton candy swirls. As sweet as Blossom herself, Blossom's Berry Twirl combines strawberry and sweet cream ice creams with rainbow sprinkles and pink sugar cookie dough flowers. Guests can even transform these flavors into Blue or Blossom Creature Creations, which come in a specialty cup with a character-inspired white chocolate topper. Guests can also try Blossom's Berry Twirl in the What IF? Sundae, which features a piece of confetti cake, Blossom's Berry Twirl, sweet strawberry topping, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry. It's a sundae as bright and imaginative as you are.

"As we grow up with all of life's complications and curveballs, it's easy to lose sight of our childlike wonder," said Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. "In collaboration with the IF Movie, we are excited to help guests rediscover their imagination and celebrate all of life's little wonders with our delicious lineup of frozen treats."

"Baskin-Robbins is one of the most iconic and beloved brands in the world, and we are thrilled to partner with them on IF," said Michelle Hagen, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Brand Partnerships at Paramount Pictures. "The Baskin-Robbins experience celebrates the "what if" opportunity in every moment, in every flavor, and every delicious creation, and its 'seize the yay' philosophy embodies everything that moviegoers will experience when they see IF in theatres."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!