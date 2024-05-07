Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, preview, season 4, snowpiercer

Snowpiercer Season 4: Final Season Premieres July 21st on AMC/AMC+

Set to premiere on July 21st, check out the new preview images for Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean & Jennifer Connelly-starring Snowpiercer Season 4.

Article Summary Snowpiercer's final ride: Season 4 debuts July 21 on AMC/AMC+ with returning stars.

First look: New preview images released for Snowpiercer's climactic season.

Seasons 1-3 streaming soon: AMC+ exclusive with all four seasons beginning in July.

Star-studded ensemble includes Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Connelly.

Well, this is a surprise! Back in March, we learned that the completed fourth season of Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Connelly -starring Snowpiercer had found a new home at AMC – with the previous seasons set to stream and Season 4 expected sometime in 2025. Well, that changed in a very big way earlier today when AMC announced that the fourth and final season will premiere exclusively on AMC & AMC+ on Sunday, July 21 at 9 pm ET/PT. In addition, the first two seasons will be available to stream exclusively on AMC+ beginning Saturday, June 1 – with the third season debuting on the service on Saturday, June 8. The action-packed finale of season three left a split of the train with Melanie Cavill (Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice who chose to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today, along with the date announcement:

Along with Diggs, Bean, Connelly & O'Malley, the series also stars Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. In addition, Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) and Michael Aronov (The Americans) have joined the cast for the upcoming season. Executive producers for the fourth season include Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements & Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt & Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun & Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally and brokered this acquisition.

