Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: despicable me 4, minions, universal
Despicable Me 4 Gets A Brand New Trailer Less Than 60 Days Out
A new trailer for Despicable Me 4 and an admittedly funny new poster has been released. The film opens in theaters on July 3rd.
Article Summary
- New trailer and humorous poster released for Despicable Me 4, premiering July 3rd.
- The film boasts a star-studded cast including Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig.
- Despicable Me 4 expected to be a box office hit, continuing the franchise's success.
- Gru confronts a new villain and goes on the run with family and Minions.
Despicable Me 4 is coming like a freight train to the box office, and theaters cannot wait. The film opens on July 3rd, but I bet they would take it tomorrow if Universal would give it to them. Starring the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Miranda Cosgrove, Chloe Fineman, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan, the film will follow Gru as he faces off against a new villain that forces the family and Minions to go on the run.
Despicable Me 4 Has A Great Shot At Being Biggest Film Of 2024
In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-
I am not a fan of most of the films in this franchise, but that does not matter at all. Despicable Me and the Minions are juggernauts, and I am super happy that this will inject some much-needed money into theaters. At the end of the day, that is what matters.
Despicable Me 4 will be in theaters starting on July 3rd.