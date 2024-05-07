Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, disney lorcana, Ravensburger

The Arcane Magic of Yen Sid Arrives with Disney Lorcana (Exclusive)

We are diving int the latest set of Disney Lorcana as Ursula's Return is upon up and we have an exclusive Encanted Card Reveal!

Article Summary Exclusive reveal of Yen Sid Enchanted Card in Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return.

Set for local shop release on May 17 and general release on May 31.

Yen Sid's Disney legacy from Fantasia to Kingdom Hearts highlighted.

New artwork captures the sorcerer's power, enhancing Magic Broom cards.

Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return is the next entry in Ravensburger's new and popular Trading Card Game. The latest set of cards is set to arrive at Local Card Shops on May 17, with a wide General Public release in stores on May 31. Ravensburger has once again allowed Bleeding Cool to exclusively reveal a new card from the upcoming set and, more specifically, an Encanted Variant. Get your broomsticks ready, as the legendary Disney sorcerer himself, Yen Sid, has arrived to dish out some arcane power! Yen Sid was introduced back in 1940 with the musical animated film Fantasia, with Mickey Mouse in The Sorcerer's Apprentice segment. This powerful sorcerer serves as the mentor to Mickey Mouse, who is his apprentice, with Mickey, who gets over his head by taking his mentor's magical hat for a spin, unleashing some wild magic.

Yen Sid has played an impressive role with Disney over the years on a variety of projects. The name Yen Sid is also Disney spelled backward, a nod to Walt Disney, the founder of The Walt Disney Company. The magic of Yen Side knows no bounds, even translating his magic to video games like Epic Mickey or his more well-known role in Kingdom Hearts. In the Kingdom Hearts franchise, Yen Sid serves as a key figure in guiding Sora, Mickey Mouse, Riku, Donald Duck, Goofy, and the others on their journey to protect the realms from darkness. With an introduction to Yen Sid in Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return, we are not that far off from seeing Kingdom Hearts arrive in this new card game, which would surely be an impressive feature.

The legacy of Yen Sid continues to be a part of Disney's history, and he easily deserves his very own Enchanted Card from Ravensburger. The artwork on this piece is nothing less than magical, capturing the wonder and chaos of this powerful sorcerer. Not only that, but his arrival will enhance plenty of the Magic Broom cards that have arrived in the past few sets of Disney Lorcana. This and plenty more magic await Ursula's Return on May 17, so be sure to stay tuned for more reveals as they come. In the meantime, also check out some of the upcoming Starter Decks with Madrigal Magic featuring Encanto and Stand Together with Hercules!

