Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack in Opus Comics' November 2022 Solicits

Opus Comics is to publish another comic book based on the works of Frank Frazetta, this time Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack, written by the absolute go-to queen of licensed titles, Jody Houser, and artist Eric Campbell to run alongside Death Dealer. As well as giving Bill And Ted's Death his own Day Of The Dead special..

FRANK FRAZETTA'S DAWN ATTACK #1 (OF 5) CVR A CASAS

OPUS COMICS

SEP221859

(W) Jody Houser (A) Eric Campbell (CA) Santi Casas

Beyond the fantasy worlds of Death Dealer, Conan, and the rest, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction with Buck Rogers and John Carter of Mars. Now, Frazetta's epic painting Dawn Attack springs to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls! New York Times-bestselling writer Jody Houser (Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins) and professional gamemaster and writer Eric Campbell (Geek & Sundry) joins world renowned artist Diego Yapur (Death Dealer, X-O Manowar) to bring you the next expansion of the FrazettaVerse!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #7 CVR A JONES

OPUS COMICS

SEP221852

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Ariel Olivetti

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood) and world renowned artists Stefano Martino (Stranger Things, Doctor Who) and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) return for the next chapter in our hero's twisted life, where in order to atone for a terrible deed, he must literally go through Hell-both of them!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER TP VOL 01

OPUS COMICS

SEP221858

(W) Mitch Iverson, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Stefano Martino, Diego Galindo (CA) Frank Frazetta

Frank Frazetta's legendary creation Death Dealer returns to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls! Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson joins world renowned artists Stefano Martino and Luis Antonio Delgado to bring you the first salvo in a major launch of new, related titles featuring characters envisioned by the Master himself! Kur, the cursed barbarian, takes in a woman and child against his better judgmentagainst that of the evil mind inhabiting his helmet, which he never removes. Sure enough, it leads to deadly results as Kur is forced to unleash the Death Dealer once more. Bear witness to the beginning of an entire multiverse of Frazetta's most famous creations!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

HELLOWEEN #2 (OF 3) CVR A CASAS

OPUS COMICS

SEP221865

(W) Joe Harris (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Santi Casas

Pumpkin fans, unite! "Seekers of the Seven Keys" explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." The mystical Seven Keys have been lost, and the Keeper wants them back. But he's not the only one looking. And when teenage siblings stumble upon the quest, they embark on a 1980s-style science-fiction, fantasy adventure filled with the horror tropes, campy characters, and throwback humor for which the band is known.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 6.66

BILL & TEDS DAY OF DEAD ONE SHOT CVR A GASTONNY

OPUS COMICS

SEP221840

(W) Josh Trujillo, John Barber (A) Wayne Nichols (A / CA) Garrie Gastonny

In this special one-shot by writer Josh Trujillo (Rick and Morty) and Indonesian sensation Garrie Gastonny on art, Bill & Ted stumble into a Day of the Dead celebration, sending visions of sugar skulls dancing through their heads! Plus, a bonus story featuring Rufus and Chuck De Nomolos!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 6.99

CRADLE OF FILTH #5 CVR A MENTON3

OPUS COMICS

SEP221843

(W) Kurt Amacker, Holly Interlandi (A) Daniel Maine (A / CA) Menton3

In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts-this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle of Filth's musical legacy. Inspired by the album "Darkly, Darkly, Venus Aversa," this issue explores the legend of Lilith through the lens of a tragic romance.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 6.66

ETERNAL DESCENT #3 CVR A DATTOLI

OPUS COMICS

SEP221846

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Marco Lorenzana (CA) Kevin West

Doctorate student and struggling musician Lyra Constance has become obsessed with the occult influence on the history of music, hoping it will lead to her big break. But she soon learns that evil is very real, and finds herself cast into the eternal battle between Heaven and Hell, with the world hanging in the balance.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

EVANESCENCE ECHOES FROM VOID #4 CVR A ROMANAZZI

OPUS COMICS

SEP221849

(W) Maura McHugh (A / CA) Valeria Romanazzi

From Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence, Echoes From the Void features adaptations of the band's musical catalog in short stories created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists and more. This issue is inspired by the fiery ballad "My Heart is Broken."

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99