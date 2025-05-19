Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Bill Sienkiewicz, frank miller, jock

Frank Miller, Bill Sienkiewicz & Jock On Detective Comics #1100

Frank Miller, Bill Sienkiewicz and Jock return to Batman, with Tom Taylor, Mikel Janin, Greg Rucka, Dan Watters in Detective Comics #1100

Article Summary Detective Comics #1100 features stories by Tom Taylor, Greg Rucka, Mariko Tamaki, and Dan Watters.

Art comes from top talents like Mikel Janín, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Amancay Nahuelpan, and Bill Sienkiewicz.

Special variant covers by legends Frank Miller, Bill Sienkiewicz, Jock, and more celebrate the milestone.

This 56-page oversize issue marks over 1,100 issues since Batman's debut, honoring decades of legacy.

Detective Comics #1100, as seen in DC Comics' Augist 2025 solicits and solicitations see stories by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín, Greg Rucka and Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan, and Dan Watters and Bill Sienkiewicz. With covers including Mikel Janin, Jock, Frank Miller and Bill Sienkiewicz.

Detective Comics #1100

Written by TOM TAYLOR, GREG RUCKA, MARIKO TAMAKI, and DAN WATTERS

Art by MIKEL JANÍN, ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by JOCK, FRANK MILLER, and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$4.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

In March 1937, a comic book was published that changed the world as we know it. Now, 1,099 issues later, some of comics' top talents have gathered to celebrate the comic that birthed a legend! Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín join forces once again to tell a heartfelt and action-packed story of Batman rescuing a young boy's best friend. Greg Rucka and Álvaro Martínez Bueno team up for a tale that asks the question: was Gotham better off before Batman? Mariko Tamaki reunites with Detective Comics collaborator Amancay Nahuelpan for a yarn that explores Bruce Wayne's world outside of the cowl and how his double life as Batman intersects with his alter ego's actions. Dan Watters and legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz bring us a story that illustrates just how similar Batman's motivations are to the criminals he has sworn to fight and how he fights against his own darkness. AN EPIC, STAR-STUDDED, OVERSIZE CELEBRATION 1,100 ISSUES IN THE MAKING!

Tom Taylor posts "Doing a very special story for Detective Comics #1100. Can't wait to see what @mikeljanin

makes of it. And we'll have some special guests joining us." Mikel Janín posts "My cover for DETECTIVE COMICS 1100 is out! Quite proud of this one. Hope you'll dig what @tomtaylormade and I are cooking!"

