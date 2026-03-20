Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: frank miller, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Frank Miller Draws First Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cover For #300

Frank Miller draws his very first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cover for TMNT #300, out in July 2026 from IDW

Article Summary Frank Miller draws his first-ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cover for TMNT #300, out July 2026 from IDW

TMNT originally parodied Frank Miller’s Daredevil and Ronin, making this cover a full-circle comics moment

TMNT #300 launches a new storyline, The City That Never Dies, by Gene Luen Yang and Freddie Williams II

The issue features multiple variant covers by artists including Eastman, Laird, J. Scott Campbell, and Stan Sakai

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird was a direct parody of Frank Miller's Daredevil and Ronin. And now, forty years later, for TMNT #300 in July, Miller is finally drawing a cover for the comic.

"More than 40 years ago, the brilliant duo of Eastman and Laird co-created the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT). While it was Eastman and Laird's imagination that brought the Heroes in a Half-Shell to life and turned them into a pop culture phenomenon, they cited two comic icons as inspiration for their incredible creation: Jack Kirby and Miller. And now, more than four decades after that original spark of innovation, Miller has drawn a TMNT cover for the first-time ever to celebrate a massive milestone: TMNT #300!"

"As a lifelong Turtles fan, it's awesome to be able to celebrate the landmark 300th issue of TMNT and we're going all-out to celebrate," commented Ryan Balkam, IDW's Director of Sales. "From a blind bag with an amazing artist lineup to Miller's first-ever TMNT drawing and a never-before-seen piece by Kevin and Peter, TMNT #300 will be the ultimate reading and collecting experience for TMNT fans this year. The whole team here at IDW, along with our partners at Paramount, have put our passion for this property on full display. TMNT #300 is a book made by fans for fans new and old."

"In addition to the jaw-dropping covers, the special landmark comic will be a key issue for the future of IDW's TMNT Universe. The epic storyline 'The City That Never Dies' kicks off in TMNT #300 with Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and blockbuster artist Freddie E. Williams II. Splinter and Tang Shen, the mother of the Turtles, have magically come back to life… but they aren't the only ones who returned from the land of the dead! Plus: fans will be treated to a can't-miss back-up story from co-creator Eastman, fan-favourite writer Tom Waltz and a roster of classic TMNT artists that celebrates the many eras of the Heroes in a Half-Shell as the time-traveller Renet explores timelines full of familiar faces."

TMNT #300 is out on the 22nd of July, with covers by Eastman & Laird, Miller, Williams II, J. Scott Campbell, Michael Dooney, Ito, Juan Ferreyra, Stan Sakai, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Mateus Santolouco.

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