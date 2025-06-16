Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: dublin, frank miller

Frank Miller Is Travelling To Ireland For The Very First Time

Frank Miller is travelling to Ireland for the very first time

Article Summary Frank Miller will visit Ireland for the first time in August 2025 for a special event in Dublin.

The masterclass at TASQ Art Academy covers Miller's career and creative process with no autograph session.

Tickets for non-members cost 120 Euros; Academy students and members attend free of charge.

TASQ Art has previously hosted creators like Kevin Eastman, Andrea Romano, and Emma Kubert.

Comic book creator Frank Miller was born in Olney, Maryland, in 1957, and raised in Montpelier, Vermont, the fifth of seven children, in an Irish Catholic family headed by his mother, a nurse, and his father, a carpenter/electrician. And his work on Batman, Sin City, and especially Daredevil has leaned heavily on that. But it turns out that, apparently, Frank Miller has never actually visited Ireland himself.

Well, it seems, that this will change in 2025, according to Ireland's first Academy dedicated to sequential art, design and production, TASQ Art (Tallaght Academy of Sequential Art) in Dublin, is proud to share the news with Bleeding Cool that Frank Miller will be visiting the Academy this August as a guest speaker. This visit will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear from Miller himself as he shares his insights and discusses his career. The event will take place on Monday, the 11th of August at 6 pm at The Edge in Dublin, Eir Code: D24 K07Y. Academy members and students will automatically have free entry to the talk, but non-members must purchase a ticket here for 120 Euros, that's about £100 or $140.

TASQ Art has previously hosted masterclasses with Kevin Eastman, Todd Stashwick, Andrea Romano, Anthony Marques, Emma Kubert and more. Those interested in attending Frank Miller's Masterclass can check out TASQ Art's official podcast 'Creator In Conversation' on YouTube, which features some of the recordings of previous masterclasses.

It is important to note for those in attendance that this will not be an autograph session but a discussion of Frank Miller's work and his career. So don't bring your Dark Knights. If there are any other related events in Dublin, I'll add them to this article. For further queries as to Frank Miller's masterclass at TASQ Art, please contact info@tasqart.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!