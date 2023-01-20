Frank Miller Presents The Wraith & Son In April 2023 Solicitations Could Dan DiDio be doing his own version of Nightwing in Ancient Enemies from Frank Miller Presents for April 2023?

Frank Miller has his own comic book publisher now, Frank Miller Presents. With former DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio as its Editor-In-Chief. And in April 2023 they have two new comic books out, Pandora #3 by Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville and Emma Kubert, and an Ancient Enemies one-shot by Dan DiDio, Jose Luis, and Jonas Trindade spotlighting the superheroic characters The Wraith and Son. Say, is this Dan DiDio doing Nightwing? Does that bode well for The Son's future? Maybe this is Nightwing done right… whatever that might look like.

ANCIENT ENEMIES THE WRAITH & SON #1 CVR A

ANCIENT ENEMIES THE WRAITH & SON #1 CVR B WRAITH WAGON VAR

FEB231056

(W) Dan DiDio (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Danilo Beyruth, Joe Prado

Following events from ANCIENT ENEMIES, in this special One Shot, Rosemary Reade, the original WRAITH, confronts her son, Tucker Reade as he takes on the hero's identity and costume against his mother's wishes. Together they must navigate through the tragedies of their past, with the hope of building a better future. That is, if they don't beat each other senseless first. Written by ANCIENT ENEMIES series creator, Dan DiDio and art by Jose Luis (Superman/Batman & Suicide Squad), and Jonas Trindade In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FRANK MILLER'S PANDORA #4 CVR A EMMA KUBERT

FRANK MILLERS PANDORA #4 CVR B ANTHONY MARQUES VAR

FEB231054

(W) Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville (A/CA) Emma Kubert

Annabeth and Knox finally discover the relic she has been searching for. But will its power bring salvation or release hell on earth. This issue is an important turning point for the series and not to be missed. Conceived by Frank Miller, written by Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri, art by Emma ("InkBlot") Kubert. In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: $3.99