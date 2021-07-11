Frank Miller Researches Killing a President in Rorschach #10 [Preview]

Rorschach #10 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the unauthorised sequel to Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes. In this issue, we will learn more about the attempted assassination of Governor Turley. What secrets will be uncovered? Check out the preview below.

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes

Who would have benefited from the assassination of a presidential candidate? Rorschach and Laura didn't operate in a vacuum. Their actions touched a lot of different people. In his continued efforts to unravel how the pair got from their stark beginnings to almost killing Governor Turley and derailing an election, the detective on the case starts to look at what other law enforcement agencies have uncovered, and any potential links back to the Oval Office. To do that, it's time to relive the crime that almost was. Things are heating up as this miniseries set in the Watchmen universe nears its conclusion!

