Free Comic Book Day Demona #0 Hits $10 On eBay As Demona #1 Hits FOC

Free Comic Book Day Gargoyles' snpinoff Demona #0 hits $10 on eBay as Demona #1 hits Final Order Cut-Off or FOC

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day Gargoyles: Demona #0 is now selling for $10+ on eBay, signaling hot demand.

Demona #1 from Dynamite hits Final Order Cut-Off, continuing the saga from Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman.

The new series explores Demona's tragic past and her centuries-long quest for vengeance against humanity.

Future issues plunge Demona into epic adventures with ties to Viking kings and conflicts across the ages.

Today is the Final Order Cut-Off date or FOC for Demona #1, the new series spinning off from Gargoyles from Dynamite Entertainment, with Gargoyles' creator Greg Weisman and Frank Paur, one of the original cartoon's story board artists. It may be worth knowing that Dynamite sent 73,000 units of Demona #0 for Free Comic Book Day and multiple copies have been selling on eBay already for $10 plus. One store just sold twelve copies at that price.

FCBD 2025 GARGOYLES DEMONA #0 (Net)

DYNAMITE

DEC240017

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

VENGEANCE TEN CENTURIES IN THE MAKING!

The tragic tale of Demona, sworn enemy of Disney's Gargoyles, begins in Dynamite Entertainment's special Free Comic Book Day issue #0 of Gargoyles: Demona!

For a thousand years, while the heroic Gargoyles slept, their nemesis Demona has been wide awake – scheming and plotting her revenge against humanity for destroying her kind. And although Goliath and his clan of Gargoyles will do everything they can to protect their adopted New York City, they are not prepared for the lengths to which Demona will go in order to enact her twisted plan for justice – or for how large a part they themselves will play in carrying it out!

Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN, illustrated by acclaimed artist (and veteran of the original animated series) FRANK PAUR, and featuring a stunning cover by MEGHAN HETRICK, Gargoyles: Demona #0 kicks off an electrifying new chapter in the timeless saga of the Manhattan Clan – culminating in an unbelievable four-page preview that will leave readers old and new clamoring for more! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

GARGOYLES DEMONA #1

DYNAMITE

MAR250010

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

A THOUSAND YEARS OF ADVENTURE BEGINS HERE! After kicking off with a special prologue story in Dynamite Entertainment's Free Comic Book Day issue #0, the long-awaited tale of Goliath's former love and sworn enemy of the Manhattan Clan gets underway in earnest with a return to the Dark Ages and the aftermath of the destruction of Castle Wyvern! The year is 1093, and the now-immortal Demona has become a lonely and hunted creature. Bereft of both clan and home after her betrayal of Scotland's king, she wanders south to Northumberland in search of a safe haven – only to find that her old nemesis, Canmore, is raiding the city. Canmore's destruction is visited upon human and Gargoyle alike, and when she discovers the depths of his cruelty and the fate of her kind at his hands, Demona's fury sets in motion a cycle of vengeance that will last for centuries – and may yet consume the entire world! Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrated by acclaimed artist – and veteran of the original animated series – FRANK PAUR, this first chapter of the brand-new, centuries-spanning saga Gargoyles: Demona features cover art for the ages from PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARK SPEARS, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!In Shops: May 28, 2025 SRP: $4.99

GARGOYLES DEMONA #2

DYNAMITE

APR250022

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

The year is 1107, and an immortal Demona and her adopted daughter Angelika have found their way to the frozen fjords of Norway, where they sign on to help crew the flagship of Sigurd Magnusson, last of the Viking kings.

Carving a path of destruction across the sea and land, they raid and plunder in a relentless (and rewarding!) search for treasure. But the two exiles are not the only Gargoyles in Sigurd's employ and when his fearsome longboats reach the glittering city of Constantinople, all of the stone guardians on board will face a life-altering dilemma!

Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and original animated series artist FRANK PAUR set a course for adventure in the second chapter of their history-bestriding saga Gargoyles: Demona featuring fiercely fashioned covers from PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and MARK BAGLEY!In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $4.99

