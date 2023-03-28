Free Exclusive Matt Kindt/David Lapham Bad Idea Comic At C2E2 Panel

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. This has seen them continue to launch PR stunts to a) get attention and b) raise money by exploiting FOMO of comic collectors, even as the details are increasingly made more ridiculous. Such as the comic book they are giving away exclusively at C2E2 in Chicago.

Bask in the glory of the solitary HERO TRADE: HUDSON preview page below. Seek consolation in the extraordinary lengths BAD IDEA has gone to protect you from spoilers. Never before has a comic publisher dared to preview just one page. But then never before has there been a story like this. Never before, and never again, will a love like theirs be allowed. Hudson and Delores share…a forbidden love.

HERO TRADE: HUDSON will be available exclusively to those who attend the first ever BAD IDEA panel, happening at C2E2 this Saturday 4/1 in room S403-A at 12:45pm. The panel will be moderated by BAD IDEA Bobby himself with guests Atom! Freeman and Dinesh Shamdasani in attendance. Every audience member will receive a free copy of HERO TRADE: HUDSON after completing one small task to be announced at the panel.

Who/what/why is BAD IDEA? America's last and greatest underground comics publisher is going live for the first time at C2E2 2023. That's right this is BAD IDEA's first panel. Be here — or miss the first rendezvous between BAD IDEA impresarios/co-founders Dinesh Shamdasani, and Atom! Freeman to give you, dear reader, the first look inside the closed channel of the most high-frequency experiment in self-distro comics culture. Join us for all this AND a free, brand-new, exclusive BAD IDEA comic book entitled HERO TRADE: HUDSON. >>> END.