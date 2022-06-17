Free Sandman Special Editions In Comic Shops When Netflix Show Drops

The Sandman TV show drops on Netflix on the 5th of August. And on the 8th of August, comic shops will have free Sandman Special Edition comic books in store (Lunar Distribution willing). They will contain an excerpt from Sandman Volume 1 by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, alongside a reading guide to the whole comic book, and the available volumes. And featuring this cover from the TV series, with the actor Tom Sturridge who plays Dream Of The Endless.

The Sandman was a comic book that ran monthly at DC Comics between 1989 and 1996, created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, written by Neil Gaiman in its entirety, and published by DC Comics. The Netflic TV series was developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg. As well as Tom Sturridge as Dream, the ten-episode show features Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson and Niamh Walsh as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Sandra James-Young as Unity Kinkaid, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven and Mark Hamill as the voice of Mervyn Pumpkinhead.

Dream, also known as Morpheus, is one of the seven Endless, Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, and Destruction, anthropomorphic personifications of metaphysical entities, blending mythology and history. It begins with Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, captured and how that changes him subsequently, an attribute he had previously not bothered himself with. It is now available in multiple volumes with various spinoffs.