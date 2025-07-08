Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: first second, Michelle Lam

Friday Nights In Chinatown, a New YA Graphic Novel by Michelle Lam

Friday Nights In Chinatown, a new historical YA graphic novel by Michelle Lam and coming from First Second in 2028

Article Summary Michelle Lam's new YA graphic novel, Friday Nights in Chinatown, debuts from First Second in winter 2028.

Set in 1980s Chinatown, the story blends romance, gang threats, and teen dreams, inspired by Lam’s parents.

Michelle Lam is known for Meesh the Bad Demon and her animations for Netflix and Glen Keane Productions.

Lam shares comics and industry insights with over 400,000 fans on Instagram and 250,000 on YouTube.

Friday Nights in Chinatown by Michelle Lam (Meesh the Bad Demon), is a new historical fiction YA graphic novel inspired by her parents' love story and West Side Story, about two teens in 1980s Chinatown who must balance falling in love with the realities of their dreams and the threat of gang violence.

Samia Garcia-Fakih at First Second has bought North American rights to Friday Nights in Chinatown in a preempt purchase and publication is planned for winter 2028. Michelle Lam's agent Chelsea Eberly at Greenhouse Literary Agency negotiated the sale.

Michelle Lam posted "I am so happy to announce that I landed my next book deal "Friday Nights in Chinatown" with @01firstsecond. For those who have been following my journey, yes it's the 80's anime/manga, rock n'roll, Chinatown gang love story inspired by my parents young adult years. Coming Winter 2028!"

Michelle Lam is a Los Angeles based story artist who has worked with animation studios such as Netflix Animation, Glen Keane Productions, Tonko House, and more. In her first graphic novel Meesh the Bad Demon, she pulls her Chinese American childhood experiences into a fantasy story. Michelle also illustrates personal comics about her life and shares her experiences as a female artist in the animation industry through her platform @mewTripled on Instagram with 400,000 followers and 250,o00 on YouTube.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City that launched in 2006, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. First Second publishes fiction, biographies, personal memoirs, history, visual essays, and comics journalism. It also publishes graphic non-fiction for young readers, including the Science Comics and History Comics collections, and for adults, including the World Citizen Comics, a line of civics graphic books, and biographical works such as The Accidental Czar. Some of First Second's biggest hits include the seven-figure print runs of the InvestiGators series and the Real Friends trilogy.

