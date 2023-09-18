From Red Light To Rumpus, AWA Studios' December 2023 Solicits In Full

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Red Light, Ribbon Queen, Rumpus Room, The Madness

AWA Studios' December 2023 solicits contain the latest, Red Light #2 by Sarah Cho and Priscilla Petraites, The Rumpus Room #4 by Marc Russell and Ramon Rosanas, The Madness #5 by Joe Michael Straczynski and ACO, and Ribbon Queen #6 by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows.

RED LIGHT #2 (of 4)

DECEMBER 6

$3.99 READERS 32 PAGES

Written by Sarah Cho

Illustrated by Priscilla Petraites

Colored byMiroslav Mrva

Cover by Jeff Dekal

Cover B: Alison Sampson

Cover C (erotic film homage): Chris Ferguson (w/Priscilla Petraites)

AWA's red-hot sci-fi thriller continues! Lacy, one of the most sophisticated A.I. ever created, is a sex worker in a futuristic brothel. Now, sparked by her new friendship with pre-teen Natalie, Lacy is looking to escape the brothel and find freedom outside the only life she's ever known. Luckily she has a client with the right set of skills to help break her out—and the arsenal to stop anyone who gets in their way.

RUMPUS ROOM #4 (of 5)

Written by Mark Russell

Illustrated by Ramon Rosanas

Colored by Ive Svorcina

Cover by Tony Harris

Cover B: Andrew Robinson

Cover C: Mark Russell

ON SALE: DECEMBER 20

$3.99 READERS 32 PAGES

It's a jail break…so why isn't the man behind it all worried? After being imprisoned in eccentric—not to mention homicidal—tech billionaire Bob Schrunk's "Rumpus Room," undercover cop Erica manages to escape. Can she get far enough to expose Schrunk for who he really is and free her fellow prisoners? And why does it seem like Schrunk isn't worried about her escape?

THE MADNESS #5 (of 6)

Written by J. Michael Straczynski

Penciled by ACO

Inked by David Lorenzo

Colored by Marcelo Maiolo

Cover by ACO

Cover B: Francesco Francavilla

Cover C (punk rock homage): Chris Ferguson

ON SALE: DECEMBER 13

$3.99 READERS 32 PAGES

J. Michael Straczynski's superpowered revenge epic escalates! Everything goes off the rails as the Madness's path of destruction continues to widen. In this issue, she comes face-to-face with two members of the super team that killed her family: Shade and Djinn—plus Djinn's pet dragon, Ignatius. It won't be pretty!

THE RIBBON QUEEN #6 (of 8)

Written by Garth Ennis

Penciled by Jacen Burrows

Inked by Guillermo Ortego

Colored by Dan Brown

Cover by Declan Shalvey

Cover B: DaNi & Brad Simpson

Cover C (horror homage):

Chris Ferguson (w/Jacen Burrows)

ON SALE: DECEMBER 27

$3.99 READERS 32 PAGES

Garth Ennis' bloody horror epic continues! At last, we learn more about Detective Amy Sun's past as she tries to unlock a series of grisly murders. From a high school hookup gone bad to tensions within the department during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, Sun's roller coaster ride down memory lane may be exactly what she needs to understand the horror unraveling around her…or it may destroy her!

