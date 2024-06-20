Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: red sonja, september 2024, thundercats

Full Dynamite September 2024 Solicits With Red Sonja & Thundercats

Dynamite's September 2024 solicits include Red Sonja: Death And The Devil, Space Ghost, Thundercats, Cheetara, Jonny Quest, Powerpuff Girls

Article Summary September 2024 brings Red Sonja: Death And The Devil and more.

Space Ghost, Thundercats, and Lilo & Stitch continue their sagas.

Exclusive Dynamite covers and art previews enhance the releases.

Special editions celebrate Transformers' 40th Anniversary in style.

Dynamite Entertainment's September 2024 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Red Sonja: Death And The Devil #1 by Luke Lieberman and Alberto Locatelli with Red Sonja being stalked by the undead assassin Bloodless. And more monthly comics with Space Ghost, Thundercats, Cheetara, Jonny Quest, Powerpuff Girls, Vampirella, Army Of Darkness, Lilo & Stitch, and more.

RED SONJA: DEATH AND THE DEVIL #1

Price: $4.99

Writer: Luke Lieberman

Artist: Alberto Locatelli

On Sale Date: 9/4/2024

The She-Devil with a Sword has dealt out death many times in her travels, and she has learned through bitter experience that blood which is spilled can never be entirely washed away — and sometimes it can come back to haunt you. After she killed the Sultan of Turan, his kingdom dissolved into a bloody chaos of serpent cults and rivals warlords vying to claim his throne. With Turan's collapse into anarchy weighing heavily on her mind, Sonja returns to save the Sultan's true heir and bring peace to the land — at least, that's the plan. But she is not the only one hunting the boy. An undead assassin called Bloodless is stalking her every step, and he intends to force Red Sonja to face her inner demons — whether she likes it or not! Veteran Sonja scribe LUKE LIEBERMAN (Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil) is joined by rising art star ALBERTO LOCATELLI (Vampirella: Dead Flowers) and an all-star roster of cover artists — including MORITAT, CELINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON — for a rousing tale of adventure that also tallies the costs exacted by the path of the sword!

JONNY QUEST #2

Price: $4.99

Writer: Joe Casey

Artist: Sebastián Piriz

On Sale Date: 9/11/2024

Stranded in a most unexpected way, Jonny and the gang trek to the other side of the world in hopes of gaining the help of a longtime ally — but there's no guarantee that familiar allegiances are still in effect in their strange new situation. Meanwhile, a classic adversary launches another terrifying assault aimed at ensuring that Jonny, Hadji, Race, Dr. Quest, and Bandit never make it back home!

The acclaimed creative team of writer JOE CASEY (Superman, Ben 10) and artist SEBASTIÁN PIRIZ (We Ride Titans, Deadweights) pull readers deeper into the mystery of Team Quest's most uncanny adventure yet with Jonny Quest #2, featuring captivating covers from CHAD HARDIN, JAE LEE, TOM RANEY, and RICHARD PACE!

THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #3

Price: $4.99

Writer: Kelly Thompson

Artist: Karen S. Darboe

On Sale Date: 9/18/2024

It's another day in Townsville, and that means there's another miscellaneous villain for the Powerpuff Girls to defeat. So forgettable is this new antagonist that the girls just give him a number rather than learning his name. But "Miscellaneous Villain 432" does have a name (it's Big Bang, thanks for asking), and he's determined to make sure that Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup will always remember it — by KO-ing all three of them in a rematch!

Will Big Bang triumph over the Titanic Trio in their do-over dustup? History suggests not, but there's a first time for everything — and what better place to witness it than in The Powerpuff Girls #3's "Origin Story," a true no-holds-barred tale from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON and celebrated artist MIRIANA PUGLIA, with two-fisted covers from LEONARDO ROMERO, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, KAREN S. DARBOE, NICOLETTA BALDARI, and KEN HAESER!

THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA #3

Price: $4.99

Writer: Soo Lee

Artist: Domenico Carbone

On Sale Date: 9/4/2024

As Cheetara becomes more conscious of her hidden powers, she is also increasingly troubled by apocalyptic visions of the future. Goaded on by these haunting dreams, she ramps up her training of the young Lion-O to prepare him for the trials ahead — but pushing the young prince so hard may wind up doing more harm than good!

The acclaimed creative team of writer SOO LEE and artist DOMENICO CARBONE continue to unveil the secrets that lie at the heart of Thundera and the saga of the ThunderCats in ThunderCats: Cheetara #3 — commemorated with classic covers from LEE, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, REBECA PUEBLA, and EDWIN GALMON!

VAMPIRELLA: DARK REFLECTIONS #4

Price: $4.99

Writers: Tom Sniegoski and Jeannine Acheson

Artist: Daniel Maine

On Sale Date: 9/4/2024

Queen Tenebris and her Monstrum minions have captured Adam, Lilith's sentient craft — and with it the means to travel to other realities. With her world's Vampirella broken and defeated, Tenebris is ready to expand her monstrous villainy throughout the threads of the Fabric — and it's up to Lilith, the rebels, and Pendragon (currently a head in a box) to stop this multi-universal spread of evil!

The take-no-prisoners team of TOM SNIEGOSKI, JEANNINE ACHESON, and DANIEL MAINE are joined by equally heavy-hitting cover artists LUCIO PARRILLO, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, SHANNON MAER, JAY ANACLETO, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS for a journey to the dark side in Vampirella: Dark Reflections #4!

SPACE GHOST #5

Price: $4.99

Writer: David Pepose

Artist: Jonathan Lau

On Sale Date: 9/11/2024

In this action-packed issue, Space Ghost, Jan, Jace, and Blip face the horror that is Zorak and the Cult of Lokar! With Zorak seizing the upper hand, the Guardian of the Spaceways is faced with an impossible battle — one whose shocking ending will leave a permanent mark on everyone involved!

Award-winning author DAVID PEPOSE (Punisher) and superstar artist JONATHAN LAU (Vampirella Strikes) double down on the danger and triple down on the excitement with Space Ghost #5 — all enhanced by stunning covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and MICHAEL CHO!

LILO & STITCH #7

Price: $4.99

On Sale Date: 9/25/2024

It's not that Lilo and Stitch are actively trying to get into trouble — it's just that every time they leave the house, trouble somehow always finds them. Of course, these two mischief magnets do also jump at every opportunity for adventure that presents itself. Because, after all, what could possibly go wrong…?

Find out the entertaining answer in issue #7 of Lilo & Stitch, the latest — and perhaps greatest! — installment in GREG PAK and GIULIA GIACOMINO's acclaimed series, enhanced with captivating covers by NICOLETTA BALDARI, TRISH FORSTNER, EDWIN GALMON, and CRAIG ROUSSEAU!

VAMPIRELLA #672

Price: $4.99

On Sale Date: 9/11/2024

In a desperate effort to save her own life, Vampirella's evil twin Draculina has retreated into the astral plane known as "The Dark World" — a holodeck-style realm that responds to her worst fears — where she finds herself trapped in the Warren-era New York City of 1969, pursued by bloodthirsty creatures of her own creation and arrested by the only cop left alive in the city. Left without options, Draculina is forced to turn to Vampirella, her most hated enemy, for help!

Legendary comics scribe CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and internationally renowned artist IVÁN F. SILVA present a walk on the wild side for the Daughters of Drakulon with Vampirella #672 — aided and abetted by cover artists LUCIO PARRILLO, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, SORAH SUHNG, ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

THUNDERCATS #8

Price: $4.99

Writer: Declan Shalvey

Artist: Drew Moss

On Sale Date: 9/18/2024

When Tygra mysteriously vanishes, taking the Eye of Thundera with him, Lion-O and the rest of the ThunderCats thrown into turmoil. But things really get confused when Tygra reappears — as an old man! He claims to have been sent into the past through a mishap with a time door, and forced to survive in isolation on Third Earth until he caught up to the present day. But the old Tygra seems changed in more fundamental ways than his age — and those changes are definitely not for the better!

Acclaimed author DECLAN SHALVEY and fan-favorite artist DREW MOSS go down the rabbit hole with ThunderCats #8, encouraged by exemplary cover art from SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO!

ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #12

Price: $4.99

Writer: Tony Fleecs

Artist: Pop Mhan

On Sale Date: 9/25/2024

This is it — it all ends here! The timelines have merged and our players are all in place for a glorious blowout orchestrated by the pure evil that is the Necronomicon! Where will fate send Ash next? Find out in the fearsome finale of Army of Darkness Forever!

And be sure to be here next month for the first-ever Army of Darkness Gore-tacular!

Bringing closure to its namesake film's Director's Cut, Army of Darkness Forever fulfills the ancient prophecies chanted by writer TONY FLEECS, illuminated by artist POP MHAN, and bound in mystic sigils by FLEECS, BJORN BARENDS, ARTHUR SUYDAM, and CHRIS BURNHAM!

RED SONJA #14

Price: $4.99

Writer: Torunn Grønbekk

Artist: Walter Geovani

On Sale Date: 9/25/2024

In this issue: Commanded by their unholy god, the shambling dead now follow Sonja as she searches for a way to rid herself of the curse she carries (and just maybe a nice tankard of ale as well). But deep in the Pictish wilds, there are no answers — only doubt, death, and the looming threat of a savage horde of barbarians on the horizon. But which of her powerful enemies directs their swords — and what do they ultimately want from the She-Devil?

Woven together from the Fates' threads by TORUNN GRØNBEKK and WALTER GEOVANI, Red Sonja #14 also features a tapestry of covers from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by PIEXV!

DISNEY VILLAINS: HADES HARDCOVER

Price: $19.99

Writer: Elliott Kalan

Artist: Alessandro Ranaldi

Cover: Jae Lee

Format: Graphic Novel HC

Page Count: 136

On Sale Date: 9/4/2024

Hades — the lord of darkness!

The most deceitful and scheming of the Greek gods!

The one deity not invited to the weekly brunch at Mount Olympus!

Obviously, a slight like this calls for nothing less than the total destruction of the gods of Olympus. But to make that happen, the hot-tempered ruler of the underworld needs to acquire the magical Golden Fleece of Colchis. Unfortunately, it's guarded by a sleepless dragon and soldiers made out of teeth, so Hades naturally assembles a ragtag group of morally questionable adventurers to help him steal the Fleece before some dude named Jason and his Argonaut bros swoop in and ruin his perfectly logical plan.

The resulting hilarity — courtesy of Emmy Award-winning writer ELLIOTT KALAN (Hercules, Spider-Man & The X-Men) and acclaimed artist ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Zorro) — is presented here in two special 6" by 9" volumes collecting all five issues of the classic(al) adventure, with both the hardcover and trade paperback editions featuring vase-worthy cover art by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

DISNEY VILLAINS: HADES TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $13.99

GARGOYLES: DARK AGES HARDCOVER

Price: $24.99

Writer: Greg Weisman

Artist: Drew Moss

Cover: Clayton Crain

Page Count: 192

On Sale Date: 9/11/2024

The year is 971 AD. It is an age of adventure, and of darkness… It is the time of the Gargoyles!

The long-anticipated tale of the Manhattan Clan's formative days in medieval Scotland and the forging of the Human-Gargoyle Alliance is finally here — expertly crafted by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and acclaimed artist DREW MOSS!

Gargoyles: Dark Ages returns readers to the time when humans and Gargoyles took their first wary steps together on the road to peaceful coexistence. In a world ruled by superstition and the sword, however, monsters can be found by daylight as well as under the cover of night. Forces of evil from both outside and within the Wyvern Clan threaten to destroy the precarious peace between these warriors of stone and the kingdoms of men — with consequences that will reverberate down through the centuries!

Collecting all six issues of the celebrated series, Gargoyles: Dark Ages also includes each issue's bonus prose story by Weisman as well as a complete cover gallery featuring enchanting art from CLAYTON CRAIN, ALAN QUAH, MIRKA ANDOLFO, KENYA DANINO, and ERICA HENDERSON!

GARGOYLES: DARK AGES TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

LILO & STITCH: 'OHANA HARDCOVER MASS MARKET EDITION

Price: $19.99

Writer: Greg Pak

Artist: Giulia Giacomino

Cover: David Nakayama

Page Count: 104

On Sale Date: 9/4/2024

Two new editions of the first Lilo & Stitch comics collection are about to arrive here on Earth — featuring cover art by the incomparable DAVID NAKAYAMA!

Life seems to have calmed down for Experiment 626 and his new family — at least until evil aliens come hunting for everyone's favorite blue-furred troublemaker. The kicker? They're using giant robots that are powered by Stitch's own DNA! Will Lilo's beloved pet be able to take on these villains and lead them away from his adopted planet and loved ones? And even if he succeeds, will he be able to find his way back home?

Written by GREG PAK and illustrated by GIULIA GIACOMINO, Lilo & Stitch: 'Ohana collects issues #1-4 of the ongoing series and features a complete cover gallery.

LILO & STITCH: 'OHANA TRADE PAPERBACK MASS MARKET EDITION

Price: $13.99

SHEENA, QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE: FATAL EXAMS TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

Writers: Steven De Souza and Wes Clark Jr.

Artist: Ediano Silva

Cover: Lucio Parrillo

Page Count: 136

On Sale Date: 9/4/2024

Which contest will be tougher for our feral champion of the wilderness to face — the savage, claws-out battle for domination of her jungle home, or the savage, claws-out battle for domination of… the world's most exclusive girl's boarding school? Yup, Cardwell Inc. is betting that some formal education will teach their long-lost, "raised by wolves" scion the niceties of civilization — while also conveniently removing her from her beloved Val Verde rainforest while they continue to relentlessly exploit it!

But while you can take the girl out of the jungle, you can't take the jungle out of the girl — and when Sheena discovers the school's centennial celebration is the target of a deadly plot, classes won't be the only things she'll have to cut!

Featuring an expertly crafted syllabus from instructors WES CLARK JR., STEVEN E. DE SOUZA, and EDIANO SILVA, Sheena, Queen of the Jungle: Fatal Exams is sure to bring learning to life! Collects issues #1-5.

VAMPIRELLA: DEAD FLOWERS TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $17.99

Writers: Sara Frazetta & Bob Freeman

Artist: Alberto Locatelli

Cover: Lucio Parrillo

Page Count: 104

On Sale Date: 9/4/2024

When her age-old nemesis finally gives up the ghost, Vampirella is lured to his rural gothic estate of Rookhaven to hear the reading of his last will and testament. There, she meets the manor staff — the prurient assistant, the wild-eyed groundskeeper, his pensive young daughter, and the sinister and enigmatic Mr. Frey. Expecting a trap, Vampirella and her young companion are not disappointed — but they also get more than they bargained for in this thrilling adventure!

Written by SARA FRAZETTA and BOB FREEMAN and illustrated by ALBERTO LOCATELLI, this page-turning collection is steeped in gothic horror, complete with a sinister mansion, a mist-enshrouded graveyard, and a bevy of witches, ghosts, werewolves, and ancient satanic magicks! Collects issues #1-4.

SANTA'S WONDERFUL WORKSHOP BOARD BOOK

Price: $10.99

Writer: Annie Auerbach

Artist: Kyle Beckett

Cover: Kyle Beckett

Page Count: 16

On Sale Date: 9/4/2024

BEHIND THE SCENES AT SANTA'S WORKSHOP!

Find out how Santa's Workshop works —from letters to launch!

Discover where all the Christmas toy-making magic happens in this interactive holiday board book, with fun lift flaps on every spread, and a pop-out keepsake toy.

STOP THAT PENGUIN! PICTURE BOOK

Price: $14.99

Writer: Annie Auerbach

Artist: Kyle Beckett

Cover: Kyle Beckett

Page Count: 24

On Sale Date: 8/28/2024

IT'S PENGUIN PANDEMONIUM!

Ready for a tour of the North Pole? Then join your tour guide — Yanni the Yeti!

Yanni's tour moves along swimmingly until the penguins show up. Silly and playful, the penguins are always where they shouldn't be. And Yanni doesn't like it one bit!

Will Yanni be able to do his job, or will the penguins cause too much pandemonium? There's only one way to find out!

PAW PATROL CONSTRUCTION HEROES PUZZLE BOOK

Price: $8.99

Writer: Jane Kent

Publication Date: August, 2024

Page Count: 8

On Sale Date: 8/28/2024

HELPING HANDS — AND PAWS!

No job is too big, no pup is too small when it comes to construction!

In this innovative puzzle board book, diecut jigsaw puzzle pieces are featured on

each page.

With over 20 double-sided pieces, PAW Patrol: Construction Heroes puts your

young PAW Patrol fan right in the middle of the construction action!

PAW PATROL RUFF 'N READY RESCUES! ACTIVITY BOOK

Price: $10.99

Writer: Jane Kent

Publication Date: August, 2024

Page Count: 8

On Sale Date: 8/28/2024

PUPS TO THE RESCUE!

What can you find in this interactive adventure around Adventure Bay?

PAW Patrol: Ruff 'n Ready Rescues! holds the element of surprise on every

page, as a series of rescues happen all around Adventure Bay.

This book includes an interactive, popout activity on the final page designed to slot together to construct Marshall's fire truck!

The simple die-cut shapes are easy to press out and slot together.

TRANSFORMERS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TRADING CARDS DISPLAY BOX OF 24 FOIL-PACKS

Price: $143.76

Since they first exploded onto toy shelves in 1984, the Transformers have never lost their title as the greatest robot toys ever invented! Now, in 2024, the epic rivalry between the Autobots and the Decepticons is more popular than ever — and this special 40th anniversary trading card set celebrates these iconic Robots in Disguise in all their mechanized, shape-shifting glory!

Transformers fans can now collect their favorite Autobot and Decepticon characters in this comprehensive compilation of graphics and art gathered from an international array of top artists and Hasbro's design archives! Explore the action-filled world of the Transformers as we celebrate 40 years of toy adventure and wonder from Hasbro!

COMPLETE SET WILL INCLUDE:

• 110 base cards

• 110 Rainbow Holofoil Parallel cards

• 6 Creator Art — Bob Budiansky cards

• 6 Creator Art — Simon Furman cards

• 40 One-of-One Unique Single Print cards randomly inserted in select packs

• Signed and Sketch Art cards randomly inserted in select packs

• Special Metal Art cards (1 of 4) randomly inserted into packs — one guaranteed per box

TRANSFORMERS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TRADING CARDS CASE OF 12 DISPLAY BOXES

Price: $1725.12

Since they first exploded onto toy shelves in 1984, the Transformers have never lost their title as the greatest robot toys ever invented! Now, in 2024, the epic rivalry between the Autobots and the Decepticons is more popular than ever — and this special 40th anniversary trading card set celebrates these iconic Robots in Disguise in all their mechanized, shape-shifting glory!

Transformers fans can now collect their favorite Autobot and Decepticon characters in this comprehensive compilation of graphics and art gathered from an international array of top artists and Hasbro's design archives! Explore the action-filled world of the Transformers as we celebrate 40 years of toy adventure and wonder from Hasbro!

COMPLETE SET WILL INCLUDE:

• 110 base cards

• 110 Rainbow Holofoil Parallel cards

• 6 Creator Art — Bob Budiansky cards

• 6 Creator Art — Simon Furman cards

• 40 One-of-One Unique Single Print cards randomly inserted in select packs

• Signed and Sketch Art cards randomly inserted in select packs

• Special Metal Art cards (1 of 4) randomly inserted into packs — one guaranteed per box

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!