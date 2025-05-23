Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Furrlough, furry

Furrlough Makes It To #200 In Antarctic Press' August 2025 Solicits

Furry anthology Furrough makes it to issue #200 in Antarctic Press' August 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Furrlough celebrates its landmark 200th issue in Antarctic Press's August 2025 comic book solicitations.

Anthology features new military, action, fantasy, and sci-fi furry stories from top creators and artists.

Antarctic Press also unveils Vampire Ninja Ono, Kaiju Cooking #4, and Toybox Guardians one-shots.

Gold Digger's System Universe expands with Tifanny & Charlotte On Another World #3 (of 4) this August.

Now that Cerebus is no longer with us (if it even counted?), Furrlough is the longest-running anthropomorphic title in American comics has reached 200 issues in Antarctic Press' August 2025 solicits and solicitations. Furrlough was originally published by Antarctic Press in 1993, continued by Radio Comix, and returned to Antarctic in 2023. Edited by Elin Winkler, it is an anthology of furry stories, originally military-themed but then expanded to include action, adventure, fantasy and sci-fi stories as well.

FURRLOUGH #200 CVR A HOLLY DAUGHTREY

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN251039

JUN251040 – FURRLOUGH #200 CVR B FOIL VARIANT

JUN251041 – FURRLOUGH #200 CVR C SKETCH

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Holly Daughtrey

LANDMARK ANNIVERSARY ISSUE 200!

48-PAGE SPECIAL!

COMICS' LONGEST-RUNNING ANTHROPOMORPHIC TITLE!

The longest-running anthropomorphic title in American comics has reached its landmark achievement! "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest" (JD Calderon, Daphne Lage): Cromwell's failed search for the missing prince leads to a meeting with his cousin, whom he hopes might be able to help. "Blinth" (Jason Dube): Arriving in the Netherworld, Blinth and Hades face a vast horde of demon warriors, while a stronger menace lies in wait. "Oddysee of Pal" (Danny Ferbert): Pal has found his way to Olympia, but will he be able to reach his father? "Lizards" (John Holland, Ron Wilber): Dweezil's attempt to wow his pop with his mechanics goes awry. Then, Marion convinces him to take her out for a night of music, and she meets someone.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

FURRLOUGH MANGA STYLE T/S SM – 3XL

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN251042

(A) Holly Daughtrey

When you've shed your winter coat and are looking for the perfect warm weather wear, no need to get your hackles raised in frustration. Featuring dynamic artwork from Furrlough cover artist Holly Daughtrey, this stylish shirt will prove to be Best of Breed, fur sure!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

VAMPIRE NINJA ONO CURSE OF HAKKEN ONESHOT CVR A GRENIAS

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN251048

(W) David Furr, Ben Dunn (A) Forbi Komik (CA) Grenias

ONO! OH, YES!

BEN DUNN'S NINJA VAMPIRE RISES AGAIN!

After returning to the United States, Alex Powell believes the nightmare he faced in Japan is over, but he soon realizes the nightmare has followed him. Demonic oni roam through the streets of Los Angeles, clashing with vampires and werewolves, all in a race to hunt him down. But why? What do the undead want with him? Only Ono, the vampire ninja, holds the answers, and only she stands between him and a fate worse than death.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

KAIJU COOKING #4

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN251050

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Hiroshi Kanatani

RESTAURANT OWNER TURNS DISASTER INTO DINNER!

COOKING CLASSES FROM KAIJU CONNOISSEUR!

Haruka Ohara, owner and chief cook of Giant Monster Meals, is feeling rather crabby after local giant hero Ultravogue leaves a vanquished lobster leviathan on her proverbial doorstep. With her usual helpers, she converts the colossal crustacean into a spicy seafood special, even attracting one of the heroic Science Team to try it!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

TOYBOX GUARDIANS ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN251051

(W) Ben Dunn, Todd Matthy, Sean Russell (A) Abhranil Neogy

HEROIC SOULS TRAPPED IN PLASTIC PLAYTHINGS!

SMALL-SCALE FIGHTERS IN A HIGH-STAKES WAR!

From another dimension, the souls of warriors have come in pursuit of an ancient enemy that has now entered our world. But to battle their foe, they need physical forms, and what their spirits find to inhabit…are children's toys. Now they must use these new bodies to protect the innocent as they fight the age-old evil!

It's combat on an epic (3 3/4") scale, co-created and cowritten by Antarctic Press founder and Ninja High School creator Ben Dunn!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

TIFANNY & CHARLOTTE ON ANOTHER WORLD #3 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN251052

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

LAUNCHING THE GOLD DIGGER "SYSTEM UNIVERSE"!

NEW WORLDS TO EXPLORE WITH THE NEXT GENERATION!

Fred Perry and A.P. present the first in a series of 4-issue short stories taking place in Gold Digger's new "System Universe," a fresh start with all-new stories starring the next generation! Tifanny and Charlotte have begun their campaign to rescue the people of Dynsea from the cruelty of their ruler, Priestess Bidachia. They and the resistance forces topple torture fortresses, liberate lament laboratories, and destroy despair dungeons, until Bidachia decides it's time to call down the ultimate avatar of her dark goddess, Feast, to deal with things PERSONALLY!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!