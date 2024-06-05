Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, uncanny x-men #700, X-Men #35

Future Of Krakoa Left In The Hands Of Doctor Doom (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

The Future of Krakoa has been left in the hands - or metal gauntlets- of Doctor Doom and his own mutant army (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

Okay, so you know how I said that Marvel Comics had locked away Krakoa, courtesy of a fifteen-year time jump, so that the X-Men books couldn't be pressured to just go back to Krakoa every time they wanted? As well as moving on the many million mutant population, bringing the X-Men back closer to the classic setup? Well, obviously, they are going to have some kind of backup… and it's in the hands of Doctor Doom. Or rather,/ Volta Doom, his prized member of Doom's own X-Men, as originally created by Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara in X-Men #26.

But, though she is as loyal to Doctor Doom as anyone, she also seems to have some competing mutant loyalties or brotherhood.

She takes the seed and gives it to Doom… and lies to his metal face.

And who was it that saw? One Desmond Ochoa-Diaz, better known as Fauna, created by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz from that first House of X #1 way back in 2019. And the first of the regular mutants to step with an X-Man from the Mansion to Krakoa.

And now there, in the final days of Krakoa, and witnessing what could potentially be a Krakoan rebirth in Latveria. Well, Desmond does see all the important things.

He is a very hairy guy… Expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

APR240643

(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay,

(A) Joshua Cassara, Phil Noto, Lucas Werneck, Leinil Francis Yu, Walt Simonson, Mark Brooks, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Jerome Opena, Luciano Vecchio, Stefano Caselli, Sara Pichelli, Romulo Fajardo Jr, David Curiel, Laura Martin, Sonia Oback, Marcio Menyz, Matt Hollingsworth, Matt Wilson, Salvador Larocca, Guru-eFX, Javier Garron and Morry Hollowell (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

