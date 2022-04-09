Future State Gotham #12 Preview: Can We Call Him Ric Again?

Nightwing is waking up from his coma in this preview of Future State Gotham #12, but he's making some strange statements. Oh no! We know where this leads… Hopefully, he's still "Dick" when he wakes up, but DC is feeling pretty nostalgic for fairly recent stuff lately. They are doing a tribute to the Nu52 right now, after all. How long until the nostalgia feedback loop closes in on stuff from a year or two ago?! The older Millennials get, the more the loop constricts. Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #12

DC Comics

0222DC094

0222DC095 – Future State Gotham #12 Mike Bowden Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo

FINAL SHOWDOWN WITH THE NEXT JOKER! Peacekeeper Red, a.k.a. Jason Todd, and the Next Batman take on the Next Joker, but will their combined abilities be enough? Meanwhile, Hunter Panic and Harley Quinn try to keep Tobias Whale alive against a whole army of Jokerized robots! Plus, Nightwing becomes something…new?

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

