Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, august 2024, Batman #151, Solicits

DC Comics August 2024 Solicits For Absolute Power And Batman #151

DC Comics has released solicitation details for their Absolute Power tie-ins and crossovers for August 2024, including a certain Batman #151.

Article Summary DC Comics August 2024 Solicits reveal a compelling Absolute Power narrative.

Batman #151 features a daring heist from Catwoman to thwart Amanda Waller.

Superheroes unite at Superman's fortress in Absolute Power series continuation.

Green Lantern #14 and Superman #17 showcase heroic struggles against Waller.

DC Comics has released solicitation details for their Absolute Power tie-ins and crossovers for August 2024, including a certain Batman #151. As Amanda Waller, Brainiac Queen and Zur-En-Arrh's plots and proposals spiral together.

7th August

Absolute Power #2

Written by Mark Waid with art by Dan Mora

The metahumans of the DC Universe have been depowered, scattered to the wind, and sent reeling from critical defeats across the planet! But the resistance lives on; any heroes not rounded up by the "Trinity of Evil" have assembled at Superman's Fortress of Solitude. But even this sanctuary of peace and hope is not safe from Waller's blitzkrieg. The precog known as Dreamer has pointed Waller's weapons to the frozen tundra where the heroes lick their wounds. And in a shocking act of betrayal, this team will be led by a new addition to the Trinity of Evil, a hero now turned enemy.

Batman #151

Written by Chip Zdarsky, drawn by Mike Hawthorne and Marianna Ignazzi

Batman and Catwoman plan the ultimate heist to aid the resistance in. In the main story, a device critical to Amanda Waller's plans is hidden on a remote, highly protected island. Batman can get there, but only one burglar has a chance of stealing the device and getting it off the island safely. But the device isn't what they expect, and escaping the island turns out to be the least of their problems! And the backup story reveals the chaos unleashed in Gotham City when the Bat-Family is nowhere to be found and an unlikely hero emerges.

14th August

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #4

Written by Pornsak Pichetshote, with art by Claire Roe.

DC's Super Heroes continue to mount a resistance to Failsafe and Amanda Waller's Amazo army. Failsafe takes center stage. The relentless android with all of Batman's skills and none of his morality hunts Nightwing and his newest recruits in a chilling story. Even though Nightwing is rallying a surprising roster of allies, it might not be enough to save them from the consequences of Failsafe finding their hidden base of operations.

21st August

Green Lantern #14

Written by Jeremy Adams, MArc Guggenheim and art by Fernando Pasarin, Darick Robertson

Hal Jordan must don the weapons of some of DC's most infamous super-villains to escape the clutches of Amanda Waller and reconnect with the heroes, who are ramping up for retaliation, in the main story . Meanwhile, Carol Ferris learns what it means to be a hero as she embarks on her own quest to help others during this time of crisis. This issue also features an all-new backup story chronicling the rise of the Shadow Lanterns.

Superman #17

Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Jamal Campbell

Features a team-up between the Man of Steel and Zatanna, the DCU's backward-speaking spell-slinger. After the traumatic events of Absolute Power #2, Superman and Zatanna trek into the darkest areas of the DC Universe to find a way to stop Amanda Waller and her growing army. Powerless and without magic, are they willing to make a deal with a devil to save the world?

Wonder Woman #12

Written by Tom King and Tony S. Daniel,

A new dynamic duo makes its debut in ! Diana teams up with the unlikeliest of allies, Damian Wayne, on a top secret mission to save their fellow heroes. In this story find out if Wonder Woman and Robin's plan to break into Gamorra's supermax prison will be a successful one, or part of a more elaborate trap!

28th August

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #5 is

Written by Alex Paknadel with art by Pete Woods

Barry Allen is the last speedster with powers, and he'll have to be fast enough to stay ahead of Velocity, the Amazo robot powered by the combined speed of the rest of the Flash Family, before time runs out.

Absolute Power: Origins #2

Written by John Ridley, art by Norm Rapmund and Alitha Martinez

The rise of Amanda Waller from tragic victim to the ruthless queen of black ops in the DC Universe continues. Waller has suffered immeasurable personal loss, and with it, she has lost her humanity. Now, after having blazed her own trail into Washington politics, "the Wall" launches the next phase of her career: TASK FORCE X. Witness the rise of one of the deadliest teams ever to roam the DC Universe and a shocking revelation that will make history! Edwin Galmon provides the stunning main cover highlighting the many fan-favorite members of the Suicide Squad, with an equally beautiful variant cover by Mateus Manhanini.

Green Arrow #15

Written by Joshua Williamson, art byAmancay Nahuelpan.

Bow slingers Arsenal, Connor Hawke, Red Canary, Red Arrow, Lian Harper, and Arrowette in battle with Amanda Waller's Task Force X agents (led by the mysterious agent Bright) to keep her from getting Professor Ivo to Gamorra.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!