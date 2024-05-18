Posted in: Comics | Tagged: august 2024, newlitg

DC & Image August 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 18th of May, 2024

DC Comics August 2024 solicitations topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.. followed by thise from Image Comics.

DC Comics August 2024 solicitations topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.. followed by Image Comics. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC & Image Comics August 2024 Solicits in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Trump Trumpitty Trump Trump

LITG two years ago, Solo Star Wars

LITG three years ago – Weapons of Mass Decision for DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago – Animal Crossing has New Horizons

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Hyde of Superfan Promotions

of Superfan Promotions Cara Nicole, author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva.

author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva. Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold

Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster

creator of Judomaster Shea Anton Pensa , artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher

, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher Cartoonist Łukasz Kowalczuk

David Hurley , creator of Don't Pick the Flowers:

, creator of Don't Pick the Flowers: Scratch Comcis publisher Shane Chebsey

Joshua Cozine of Stranger Comics.

of Stranger Comics. Former London comic store clerk, Chris Rice

