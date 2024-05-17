Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: august 2024, greg land, Venom War

Greg Land Returns For Venom War: Spider-Man #1 In August

Greg Land, Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing draw forth Venom War: Spider-Man #1, a four-issue series launching in August.

Bleeding Cool said that the recent Roxxon Presents: Thor comic was the greatest comic book Greg Land had ever drawn, and we stand by that, in that it leant into the very thing his style is (often) criticised for, and it was a triumph. However, some perceived deficiencies in his style, or problems over where he sources images, were told to me by another writer as only a problem if the writer lets it be. That if you are very specific of Greg Land, he will draw exactly what you want wonderfully, but if you aren't, well then it's off to the jazz mags with a lightbox for old Greg.

So which version of Greg Land will Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing draw forth in the Venom War spinoff launching for August from Marvel Comics, Venom War: Spider-Man #1, a four-issue series that sees Spider-Man back in black?

"Spider-Man is back in black! It's an honor and a privilege for the Hivemind to join the masterful Greg Land for this tale of brotherhood in the face of epic, devastating villainy," Lanzing & Kelly were quoted as saying, simultaneously like psychic twins in PR granted to AIPT. "As Immortal Al Ewing's VENOM WAR kicks off across the streets of New York, Peter Parker will once again find himself tested by the power and pull of the symbiote for whom he was the very first host…. This is the Last Temptation of Black Suit Spider-Man – complete with glimpses into his glorious past, his complicated present, and his dark potential future – and we're thrilled for fans to finally see what we've been cooking up." And noting that Spider-Man, back in the symbiote is slinging chains rather than webs. Well, kids love chains, as Todd McFarlane – and then Donny Cates – always said.

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

Written by COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by GREG LAND

THE SPIDER-MAN IN BLACK!

Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote…but they're forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black…PETER PARKER! That's right – Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he's liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG! On Sale 8/14

