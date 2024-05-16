Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: kevin maguire, kickstarter, tanga

Kevin Maguire Gets Tanga Back From DC Comics, To Publish Himself

Kevin Maguire has managed to get the rights to the series and character Tanga back from DC Comics, and has taken it to Kickstarter.

Recently, Bleeding Cool looked at Jimmy Palmiotti having managed to get the rights to the series 21 Down back from DC Comics, and publishing the series with an unpublished final issue, through Paperfilms on Kickstarter. But he's not alone. Kevin Maguire is doing the same with Tanga and Rocketship Comics. Maguire writes;

"Hi! My name is Kevin Maguire! You may know me from such memorable series as "Justice League International", "Man Of Steel", "Adventures Of Captain America" and "Batman Confidential". Apologies to Troy McClure. When I go to conventions all over the country, heck, all over the globe and I'm asked the same question- "Who is your favorite character?" My answer is the same every time."Tanga!" And, inevitably, the response is always…"Who?"

"A decade and a half ago, I got to write and draw 12 ten-page chapters for DC Comics introducing the world to the purple intergalactic force of nature called TANGA. (Later, I learned that "tanga" in Spanish referred to "panties". Well, what are ya gonna do. I took French in high school.) She was a wandering space goddess (think the Silver Surfer with some Harley Quinn mixed in) who finds herself on a planet that's having a bit of a Kaiju problem. Published in two halves, the first half came out in the anthology series "Weird Worlds" and the second half in a series named "My Greatest Adventure". In between both, DC did this little thing called "The New 52", so TANGA pretty much went unnoticed. But I hoped people would be able to catch up with it in the trade paperback. But they never did one. So, we're here to rectify that.

"The fine and very organized folks at Rocketship Entertainment and I are doing this Kickstarter to finally, FINALLY put the TANGA tale in a collected edition, all for your reading pleasure! Now, of course, I want everyone to come along, but I know that's asking too much. But if you're reading this, I sincerely hope you DO give it a go. We've also added a few fun bells and whistles in the hopes it will whet your appetites. This is my first time doing a Kickstarter. It's for my favorite project I've ever done and I hope you enjoy reading it half as much as I enjoyed doing it."

Getting rights to a comic published by DC Comics, even one presented as creator-owned can be an arduous task. But with Tanga – and with 21 Down for that matter – it's worth it. Just one day left on the Kickstarter, which has so far raised $25,996 against a $3,000 goal from 548 backers and 28 hours to go.

