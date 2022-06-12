Future State Gotham #14 Preview: Welcome Back, Batman

Bruce Wayne is back in this preview of Future State Gotham #14, and thank goodness! The world really needs more Batman comics. Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #14

DC Comics

0422DC115

0422DC116 – Future State Gotham #14 Mike Bowden Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Geoffo (CA) Simone Di Meo

The real Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City as Batman, but Jason Todd doesn't believe it's really him after Hush posed as Bruce for all those months. And what will this mean for Jace, the Next Batman? Just when things can't get any worse, another mysterious Batman attacks the Magistrate! Also in this issue: the fate of Damian Wayne!

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

