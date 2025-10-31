Posted in: Comics | Tagged: G2, Red Auram, Webtoon

G2 Publishes Red Aura, A New Fantasy Comic Based On Esports

G2 publishes Red Aura, a new epic fantasy Webtoon comic based upon the spirit of... Esports?

The story follows Asa, a young dreamer aiming to become the world's greatest magical Nomad.

Season one features 40+ episodes, debuting on Line Manga in Japanese, with English release coming soon.

Red Aura combines action, humor, and heartfelt themes, echoing G2's underdog journey and global vision.

Esports company G2 is announcing its own comic book Red Aura, an original Webtoon attempting to bring a new epic fantasy lore of rivalry and adventure to their traditional competitive legacy. Developed with art director Runbel, and studio KISAI Entertainment behind the webtoon versions of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Beginning After the End, the story of Red Aura is "inspired by the underdog legacy of G2 and follows Asa, a young girl from nowhere, whose dream is to become the greatest Nomad the world has ever seen. Each arc takes inspiration from a part of G2's legacy, but reimagines it in a way that is infinitely closer and more personal to the characters' experiences, drawing on the inspiration of the real people who make G2's story."

The first 10 episodes of Red Aura can be read from today, the 31st of October in Japanese on Line Manga, with episodes then released weekly and over 40 episodes in total for the first season. The series' release on Webtoon's English-language platform will be announced soon.

Red Aura follows the epic journey of heroes whose determination, courage, and unrelenting drive mirror the story of G2 – a decade-long saga defined by ambition, adversity, and triumph. Set in a world of magical nomads with incredible powers that shape the very reality around them, we follow the story of Asa, a young girl from nowhere who dares to dream the biggest dream – to become the greatest Nomad. The story blends fast-paced action, heartfelt themes, and silly humour reminiscent of the great shonen series that inspire people across the world. This is a magical world full of unique powers, political games and personal challenges that confront our characters to grow beyond their wildest expectations, or suffer the brutal consequences in this competitive world. Each arc takes inspiration from a part of G2's legacy, but reimagines it infinitely closer and more personal to the characters' experiences with all the inspiration of the real people who make G2's story. The series will be released globally in both Japanese and English (with more languages to be announced at a later date), underscoring G2's growing commitment to connecting with fans across cultures and platforms. The first 5 episodes of Red Aura are readable now in Japanese on LINE MANGA. Episodes will be released weekly, with over 40 episodes in total for the first season. The series' release on WEBTOON's English-language platform will be announced soon."

"For over 10 years, G2 has chased excellence and defied expectations. Red Aura is a reflection of those values," said Sabrina Ratih, COO of G2. "G2 is at the heart of digital-first entertainment, and with Red Aura, we've created a story that anyone can enjoy, whether they're an esports fan or not. We see this as the next step in G2's evolution into an entertainment powerhouse, with a beautifully crafted story inspired by the challenges overcome on our journey. We're doing something completely new here, taking a big leap into the unknown, but are really excited for readers to experience and enjoy this new world with us."

Runbel says "I'm from Japan and grew up surrounded by manga culture. When I first saw this project and the early storyboards, I was reminded of the excitement I felt reading manga as a child, and the dreams and aspirations I had for the future. I could feel the fiery energy of the characters, and I felt I had come across a work that was full of passion and vitality. As we grow up, we gradually lose the "innocence of childhood." Reading this work reminded me of many of the dreams I had as a child. I am very honored to have been involved in this work, transcending national borders. Thank you."

Here's a look at the first chapters…

