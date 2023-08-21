Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cex, miracles, november 2023, Solicits, super soldiers, Tuskers

Gaffen, Barrios & Govar's Tuskers in CEX November 2023 Solicits

Tuskers was a comic Kickstartered in 2019 and published in 2020. And now coming to comic stores courses of CEX Publishing in November 2023,

Tuskers was a comic book project Kickstartered in 2019 and published in 2020. And now coming to comic book stores courtesy of CEX Publishing in November 2023, thanks to Marc Gaffen, Javier Barrios and Daniel Govar. And accompanied by new issues of The Miracles by Joe Glass and Vince Underwood and Super Soldiers by Ryan Little and Bruno Oliveira as part of CEX Publishing's November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

"Tuskers is about a herd of orphaned African elephants that must escape a vicious poaching militia in South Sudan to the safety of an animal sanctuary hundreds of miles away in Kenya. Guiding them on this journey is a group of wildlife conservationists who are risking their own lives to help a cause that's bigger than themselves. This thrilling journey is told from both the human and elephant's perspective."

TUSKERS (1 OF 2)

WRITTEN BY JAVIER BARRIOS & MARC GAFFEN

ILLUSTRATED BY DANIEL GOVAR, COVER A + B

COVER C BY UKO SMITH

FULL COLOR | SADDLE STITCHED

When a merciless poaching militia threatens a herd of African elephants, a group of wildlife conservationists must risk their own lives to guide these elephants through a perilous thousand-mile journey to the safety of an animal sanctuary. Written by Marc Gaffen (GRIMM, NEW AMSTERDAM) and Javier Barrios, with breathtaking art by Daniel Govar. DEC 27 $7.99 ALL AGES

THE MIRACLES (3 OF 4)

WRITTEN BY JOE GLASS

ILLUSTRATED BY VINCE UNDERWOOD

COVER A + B BY VINCE UNDERWOOD

COVER C BY NICK ROBLES

FULL COLOR | SADDLE STITCHED

Ayden joins the family business as Elliot discovers there are more skeletons in his family's closet than they ever let on. All this, plus the biggest betrayal of all! Murder, mayhem, and lust collide in a dangerous mix in this penultimate issue of The Miracles. Cover C features stunning art by comic artist extraordinaire Nick Robles! DEC 27 $4.99 ALL AGES

SUPER SCOUTS (2 OF 2)

WRITTEN BY RYAN LITTLE

ILLUSTRATED BY BRUNO OLIVEIRA

COVER A BY BRUNO OLIVEIRA

COVER B BY AARON EDZERZA

COVER C BY BRUNO OLIVEIRA

FULL COLOR | SADDLE STITCHED

In this second and final installment, the former cast of the super sentai show SUPER SCOUTS must unlock a hidden power to stop the menacing Lord Darkness from destroying their world. DEC 27 $6.99 ALL AGES

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!