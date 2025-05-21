Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Outlaw, uncanny x-men

Gail Simone & David Marquez Bring Back Outlaw To Uncanny X-Men

Gail Simone and David Marquez bring back Outlaw, alongside Deadpool, to Uncanny X-Men #19 in August

Article Summary Outlaw returns to Marvel in Uncanny X-Men #19, written by Gail Simone with art by David Marquez.

Inez Temple, aka Outlaw, teams up with Deadpool again as the X-Men comics enter a new era post-Krakoa.

Outlaw’s history ties back to her origins in Deadpool and her survival as one of the 198 mutants after M-Day.

The X-Men "From The Ashes" relaunch brings forgotten mutants like Outlaw back into the spotlight.

Gail Simone and Udon Studios first introduced Inez Temple of Outlaw to Marvel in 2002 in Deadpool #65. A mutant with superhuman strength and a hired mercenary, she met Deadpool. One of the 198 mutants to retain her powers after M-Day, she found sanctuary in the X-Mansion for protection, and later hooked up with Deadpool.

She also popped up once in the background in an issue of X-Force on the island of Krakoa. But that has been it for some time…

But now that Gail Simone is writing Uncanny X-Men? Outlaw is back, and it seems that she's running with Deadpool once again.

Gail Simone posts to social media. "And BLAMMO, I just got this cover a little while ago today, and I'm sharing it with you even though it's a little spoilery.

DAVID MARQUEZ KILLING IT! Uncanny X-Men #19 Art and cover by Dave Marquez." And confirming "That IS indeed Outlaw!" Sadly, Deadpool isn't sporting the belt buckle from today's Weapon X-Men…

Uncanny X-Men #19 will be published by Marvel Comics in August, and will be part of solicits and solicitations dropping tomorrow night. It continues to be one of the main titles in the From The Ashes relaunch line of the X-Men titles from 2023 that followed the fall of Krakoa. It is still in the genes as seen in today's Exceptional X-Men…

… and the future recalls what once was as well, in today's Superior Avengers.

WEAPON X-MEN #4 (OF 5)

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Chris Cross

THE RETURN OF RED RONIN!When New York City finds itself under siege from this titanic technological terror – built to take on giant monsters to the death – the only heroes who stand in its way is the newest X-team on the block: Weapon X-Men! But will they be able to work together without tearing each other apart first? And which member has already gone A.W.O.L.? RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99 SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 (OF 6)

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Luca Maresca (CA) R. B. Silva

DOOM'S MIGHTEST HEROES!

• The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four's most sinister foes: DIABLO?!

• What plans does DOOM have for this team?

• And where exactly did these heroes come from?

RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99 EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #9

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

The team figures out the truth about Sheldon Xenos' true identity, and EMMA FROST has to go somewhere she really, really doesn't want to go – deep inside the mind of one of her worst enemies, SINISTER! RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $3.99

