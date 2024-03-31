Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: gail simone, misty

Gail Simone Writes British Girls Horror Comic, Misty

British girls' horror comic of the seventies, Misty, is returning this summer in a new 2024 special written and led by Gail Simone.

Announced by Gail Simone during her WonderCon spotlight panel yesterday in San Francisco, the British girls' horror comic of the seventies, Misty, is returning this summer in a new 2024 special written and led by Simone, published by Rebellion/2000AD.

Joined by artists Carola Borelli (The Deadliest Bouquet, Spider-Woman), Aly Fell (A Trick of the Light) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), as well as writer/artist Letty Wilson (Owl People), Gail's resurrection of Misty is a 48 page anthology out in July with a cover from Tula Lotay.

First published in 1978, Misty was the brainchild of 2000AD creator, writer and editor Pat Mills, featuring stories from creators including Shirley Bellwood, Jesus Redondo, Jordi Badía Romero, and Mills. Running for over a hundred issues, each was hosted by Misty, who acted as a guiding voice for her young readers – and this new anthology will be telling stories featuring Misty herself for the first time.

The four stories included in this collection are:

At The Pub at the End of the Road, an unscrupulous landlord of a dreary pub in the English countryside makes his gifted daughter work her fingers to the bone, and turns a blind eye to the customers' wandering hands. She seeks solace in a secret love… until she's forced to use her extraordinary gifts…

In Eleven Lonely Deaths. a true-crime podcaster visits a decades-old crime scene where eleven women lost their lives at the hands of a vicious strangler. There, he meets a mysterious young woman who knows more about the crimes than should be possible…

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Parker is set in a small English town where nothing's been quite the same since the murders of eleven women some years ago…

The Cracked Glass – a tale too terrifying to even tell you about! Writer/artist Letty Wilson has some dark surprises in store for readers…

The Misty 2024 Special is coming to a newsagent or comic book shop in the UK on 17th July 2024. And in the US probably in August.

