Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: galaxy, graphic novel

Galaxy By Jadzia Axelrod Gets A Sequel For DC Comics With Rye Hickman

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star by Jadzia Axelrod gets a sequel next year from DC Comics drawn by Rye Hickman, for May.

Article Summary Galaxy: The Prettiest Star gets a highly anticipated sequel from DC Comics in May 2026

Jadzia Axelrod returns as writer, with new artist Rye Hickman illustrating Galaxy Vol. 2

Sequel follows Taylor Barzelay, a trans space princess superhero, facing the threat of the Vane

Expect more queer romance, superhero action, and identity themes in this YA graphic novel series

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star by Jadzia Axelrod and Jess Taylor was an original YA graphic novel, adding a new super character to the DC Universe, and published by DC Comics in 2022. Now, for 2026, Galaxy is getting a sequel. Still written by Jadzia Axelrod, but this time drawn by Rye Hickman, as Galaxy Vol. 2: As The World Falls Down. Rye Hickman has drawn Scarlet Witch for Marvel, Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story for DC Comics, and graphic novel Buzzing.

Galaxy Vol. 2: As The World Falls Down by Jadzia Alexelrod and Rye Hickman, May 5, 2026

The highly anticipated sequel to the YA trans coming-out graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star brings more romance, more action, and more queer joy as Taylor faces her biggest fear: the Vane. Taylor Barzelay is finally living as her authentic self, a purple alien space princess with blue hair and superpowers. With a loving girlfriend, Kat, and an adorable talking corgi that doubles as a bodyguard, Taylor should feel more at home on Earth than ever. So why doesn't she? As Kat plans for life after high school, Taylor begins to wonder what the future holds for her. Despite dealing with bigots in her hometown, protecting her friend Nia Nal from an evil alien aunt, and honing her powers more than ever before, Taylor still isn't sure she can claim her identity as the superhero Galaxy. When the Vane, an alien race that destroyed her home planet, finally arrive on Earth in search of Taylor, her biggest fear becomes reality. If Superman can't even handle this threat, what chance does Taylor have to save her best friend, the love of her life, and the entire world?! Will she cast aside any doubt in time to become the hero she was always destined to be? 208 pages, $16.99, Digest Size, Perfect Bound

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!