From Garry Leach's Estate Sale At Gosh Comics Today

Garry Leach, co-creator of the modern-day Miracleman, died two months ago, at the age of 67. Today, one of his favourite comic book stores, Gosh Comics in Soho, London, for whom he designed their original logo, hosted his estate sale. Gosh Comics stated;

A voracious comics fan, over the years Garry amassed a huge collection of books and comics. On Sunday May 29th, we will be hosting a special one-day Estate Sale of Garry's collection to help raise money for his Estate. From 10.30am – 7.00pm our tables upstairs will be turned over to Garry's collection, and we would like to invite everyone to attend, whether you knew Garry and would like to have an item to remember him by and make some fiancial contribution in his memory, or would like the opportunity to own some of the rare and well-loved items from the collection of a man who really knew his comics onions. Please note that the aim of this sale is to provide the best financial boon to his Estate that we can facilitate. Prices will be as marked, and we will not be discounting on purchases from the collection.

And indeed, there were so many comics, old and new, from the forties through to this year, with American, European, British and Japanese comics from across the medium. Fellow comic shop logo designer Rian Hughes was also there, delighting how much of his stuff Garry had. Including his Dan Dare story Dare in three different formats. Here's a look at some of the collection and the collectors who came out on a Sunday morning to both remember Garry Leach and pick up some of his comics.

An Eisner and Eagle Award winner, Garry Leach first worked in comic books in the seventies for 2000AD, including Dan Dare, M.A.C.H. 1. and The V.C.s. In 1981 he revived Marvelman with Alan Moore for Dez Skinn's Warrior Magazine, the superhero comic book that would transform the genre across the world. Leach would also write and draw spinoff Warpsmiths stories at Warrior and later for Dave Elliott's A1 anthology series from Atomeka Press. He would work as an inker for 2000AD and creators such as John McCrea and Chris Weston at Marvel and DC, and would co-create the Global Frequency comic book with Warren Ellis from Wildstorm. More recently, he worked on adapting the stories of children into their own comic books, written and published by Anthony E. Zuiker, the creator of the popular TV franchise CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.