Garth Ennis' Jennifer Blood To Join Ash Williams in Die!Namite Lives

Jennifer Blood is a Garth Ennis-created organised crime-targeting vigilante, published by Dynamite Entertainment, written with Al Ewing and a number of rotating artist teams. It has been a while since she's appeared in a comic book, but it seems that the new Die!-Namite Lives series from Dynamite Entertainment will do just that and put her up against Ash Williams from the Evil Dead movies.

Here's a letter that writer Fred Van Lente write to comic book retailers promoting the comic book which goes to FOC today.

I think I know why people like zombie stories so much. I mean, you'd hope I would. At this point, I've written enough of them, starting with Marvel Zombies, and shambling on with Z-Nation and The Mocking Dead and Dying Light. And thanks to your incredible support and the support of your customers we're following up our Die!Namite intracompany killer crossover with our second season, Die!Namite Lives! Every time I start a new zombie series I will confess I am slightly concerned that I'm going to run out of gas or lose interest, but those concerns quickly prove to be fleeting—and I think I know why we keep coming back to tales of undead apocalypse again and again. It's because we love to see people under pressure. And is there any direr circumstance than the end of the world? When your enemy doesn't just want to defeat you, or even kill you, but devour you? Where any form of mercy can be fatal, and the whole universe is just reduced to one, simple imperative: Survive. I think readers are reacting so well to Die!Namite because of the wide diversity of characters Dynamite has access to that we can put through their paces. In the first series it was Vampirella, Red Sonja,Dejah Thoris, and Evil Ernie, along with the Golden Age capes of Project Superpowers and Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt. In Die!Namite Lives! we have our returning survivors, but also new threats, like Evil Sonja, the terrifying new queen of the dead, and some terrific new additions to the cast, such as Vampirella's long-lost sister from Drakulon, Pantha, and the most experienced zombie-fighter in our stable, Mr. Boomstick himself, Ash Williams of Army of Darkness fame. And there's another new character to this series, a future TV star I look forward to reintroducing the comics world to, a femme fatale by the name of Blood, Jennifer Blood. It's been a blast, and I thank you guys—and your customers—for coming along with me on this mad adrenaline rush of awesome. We have so many more surprises in store.

Die-Namite Lives #1 goes to FOC today from Dynamite and will be published on the 9th of June. The series suffered some comicsgategate-related creative dropouts but seems to have gone from strength to strength in 2021.