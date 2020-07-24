Declan Shalvey Pulls Out Of Dynamite Zombie Crossover, DIE!Namite

It was to have been announced at SDCC Comic-Con@Home, but then Dynamite pulled two of their panels. One, about James Bond comic books and another about a big crossover event. Diamond Comics has updated its Previews catalogue listings for next week, and that includes said big crossover event, dubbed DIE!Namite, featuring Green Hornet, Kato and Vampirella, with many more Dynamite characters to come. Written by Declan Shalvey, drawn by Justin Mason, Chris O'Halloran with covers by Peach Momoko, Stephen Mooney, Lucio Prarillo, Arthur Suydam and many others feature Red Sonja prominently too. It appears to include zombie versions of Dynamite characters, which may explain the title. However, Declan Shalvey published his creator newsletter this week which included the following:

Unfortunately, I've had to pull out from PROJECT CHAOS. There was some technical hiccups, and then another issue came up recently where the best thing to do is to just step away. It's the first time I've walked off a project after having done a significant amount of work on it, but it's for the best.

Previous mentions of "Project Chaos" by Declan Shalvey included the following descriptions, from March to the present

Alluded to last week, I've handed in a pitch and outline for a fun mini series that I would write and do covers for. Can't really talk about it more than that, so shall refer to it as PROJECT CHAOS for the time being. Looks like we have a creative team figured out, just need final approval from the publisher. PROJECT CHAOS has been approved! We've nailed down the creative team, etc. Working with a new artist, but their work is phenomenal, really excited to see what they do. I'd better get writing! Designed the trade dress for PROJECT CHAOS and really happy with it. Wish I could tease it or show a peek, but it's a brand new series that won't be announced for quite a while. I'm currently working on a second draft of the first script, about to start the script and cover for #2. Second draft of PROJECT CHAOS #1 done and started on the bones (pun intended… you'll see) of #2. Just finished the cover for #2 as well. Status: In development.

Work for hire writing/cover gig. Two covers done, currently working on script for #2.

Bleeding Cool understands that, yes, this was DIE!Namite, and that Declan Shalvey has joined a number of comic book creators who have chosen to pull out of comic book projects with Dynamite Entertainment, as a result of the Comicsgate covergate controversy that Bleeding Cool reported on last weekend. Here is the DIE!Namite solicitation and the covers, as they will appear in next week's Previews. What will happen to the series now is currently unknown.

DIE!NAMITE #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG200767

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Justin Mason, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In the shadowed alleys of 1930s Chicago, GREEN HORNET and KATO hunt the nefarious criminal element plaguing their city. They soon discover a mysterious danger that threatens Earth itself! Meanwhile, VAMPIRELLA hurtles through space on a Drakulon ship, desperate to uncover a dark mystery… DIE!NAMITE is an event series that unites all of the hit Dynamite characters as you've never seen them before! They will come together to battle the biggest threat they have ever faced. Many…are even missing faces! Written by Declan Shalvey (Deadpool vs Old Man Logan, Bog Bodies) with art by newcomer sensation Justin Mason (Vengeance of Vampirella) and colors by Chris O'Halloran (Immortal Hulk).

In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99