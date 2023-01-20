Garth Ennis On Rogue Trooper For Rebellion 2000AD April 2023 Solicits Rebellion, publishers of 2000AD, are showing off their April 2023 solicitations, though most will only make it to the US in May.

Garth Ennis and Patrick Goddard are starting a new Rogue Trooper series, Blighty Valley, in upcoming issues of 2000AD, part of Rebellion Publishing's April 2023 solicits and solicitations (for comics that will arrive in the US in May) as "as the Genetic Infantryman encounters a strange side effect of the radiation emitting from Nu Earth's black hole". Here are all of the solicits for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine and beyond.

2000 AD FEBRUARY PROG PACK (APRIL 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! New stories start this month-Garth Ennis and Patrick Goddard team up for an all-new Rogue Trooper series, "Blighty Valley," as the Genetic Infantryman encounters a strange side effect of the radiation emitting from Nu Earth's black hole; mutant vampire Durham Red returns in "Mad Dogs" as she's tasked with taking out a drug manufacturer; explore a bizarre city in the debuting series "Azimuth"; and head into hallucinogenic space in "Void Runners"! Plus more Mega-City madness in Judge Dredd!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #455

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Two new series start this issue-John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra introduce the robotic detective Spector in a city riddled with corruption; return to the early days of the Judges in Dreadnoughts: "The March of Progress." Plus there's more thrilling drama in Judge Dredd and Death Metal Planet, a complete Tale From the Black Museum, the next chapters of Anderson, Psi-Division and Mega-City Two, interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

MONSTER FUN TWISTED TIME TRAVEL SPECIAL 2023

The putrid past meets the unpleasant present in the Monster Fun Twisted Time Travel Special! Our latest tapestry of terror is packed with a historic number of groans and gags delivered by all your favourites including, Kid Kong, Witch Vs Warlock, Gums, Spaced Invaders, Steel Commando, Hell's Angel and the Leopard from Lime Street. It's a date that you won't want to forget!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

BEST OF JANE BOND TP

This collection of campy espionage adventure from 1960s girls' comic Princess Tina is lovingly restored to its full glory, and is lavishly illustrated throughout by Mike Hubbard, the artist of iconic Daily Mirror strip Jane.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

