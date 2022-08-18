Genevieve Valentine, Annie Wu, Ming Doyle's Persephone as Two Graves

Writer Genevieve Valentine and artists Annie Wu and Ming Doyle come to Image Comics in November with Two Graves, a contemporary retelling of the myth of Persephone. And getting to it before the Sandman Netflix series revisits the story…

"This undead road trip, through vanishing forests and motels in towns that never were, is an absolute blast to write," said Valentine. "Having dual points of view for Death and Emilia was the initial spark behind the book, and I'm so thrilled that Ming and Annie—my dream artists for this—are sharing the wheel with me to shape this story."

Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There's a bloody handprint on his neck. She's beginning to worry it's hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody makes it home alive. Wu added: "Genevieve and Ming have been doing stunning, thoughtful work, and I've pushed myself out of my comfort zone to meet them at their level. I can't wait for readers to see what we've been putting together. Fans of the strange and darkly beautiful, get in here."

 

"Working on Two Graves with this team has been inspiring, renewing, and almost meditative at times," said Doyle. "In the past few years I've become more acquainted with death than ever before, as we all must if we live long enough. It has been incredibly rewarding, continuing to create around it with such talented company."

Two Graves #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 9th of November.

Image Comics is the third largest comic book and graphic novel publisher in the direct market of comic book stores and was founded in 1992 by Rob Liefeld, Jim Lee, Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino and Whilce Portacio. It is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

