George Brenner's The Clock Strikes in Crack Comics, at Auction Discover The Clock, the Golden Age's first masked hero, in continuing adventures in early issues of Crack Comics Quality Comics.

A little-remembered and unassuming title that was launched in 1940 by publisher Quality Comics, Crack Comics took over the continuing adventures of one of the most important characters in comic book history. The Clock was the first masked hero of the Golden Age, who eventually led the way for later iconic characters such as Batman and Superman. Add in early appearances of the Black Condor by the legendary Lou Fine, and this series has a historical significance that continues to stand the test of time. The are several early issues of Crack Comics featuring The Clock up for auction in the 2023 April 30-May 2 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122318.

The Clock was the brainchild of George Brenner, making his first appearance in Funny Pages #v1#6 and Funny Picture Stories #1, both released in November 1936. Brenner's character caught the public's imagination in that early Golden Age era, and The Clock soon found a home at Quality Comics, where he appeared in the Crack Comics series. The Clock was mysterious millionaire named Brian O'Brien, who, seeking justice, took on a vigilante alter ego. The character underwent some transformation, such as adopting a monocle and cape, while maintaining the core aspects of his identity. Despite competition from other groundbreaking superheroes in the era, The Clock captured readers' interest and remained an essential part of the Golden Age narrative.

Clock creator George Brenner and Quality Comics publisher Everett M. "Busy" Arnold had an interesting connection outside of comics — big-time college football. Arnold was a major booster for the football program of his alma mater Brown University, most famously paying the tuition of Joe Paterno while he attended there. Interestingly, Brenner had been a football scout for Brown during the early 1930s. In addition to writing and drawing the adventures of the Clock, he was eventually made Quality Comics' editor by Arnold.

At Quality Comics, the Clock ran in Crack Comics #1-35, Brenner had recently become editor towards the end of that period, and perhaps no longer had the time to write and draw his creation. The Clock faded into obscurity after DC Comics acquired Quality Comics' characters and titles in 1956. However, the masked hero remains an important figure in comic book history, deserving of lasting recognition. For those interested in such checkpoints of comic book history, three issues of Crack Comics are set to be auctioned on April 30-May 2, 2023, at the Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122318.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.