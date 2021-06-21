Auction: Neil Gaiman/Dave McKean Black Orchid/Signal To Noise Artwork

Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean began their comic book careers together with Violent Cases in 1987 which piqued the interest of DC editor Karen Berger who got them to pitch on a Black Orchid graphic novel after seeing a handful of pages. It would lead to the existence of Sandman for which McKean would do covers. And then a third collaboration, Signal To Noise, serialised in highly fashionable The Face magazine in 1989, collected as a graphic novel in 1992. And at ComicConnect Auction, they have pages from Black Orchid and Signal To Noise up for auction as part of their Video Games, Original Art, Sunday Clippings, Pulps Auction, which ends on the 21st of June.

Dave McKean – BLACK ORCHID (1988-89) #2 Interior Page Dave McKean art; page 36; 1988; image size 15" x 22" Stunning page from McKean's first American collaboration with Neil Gaiman, This page features the new Black Orchid Flora Black meeting the Mad Hatter in Arkham Asylum and being led to meet Poison Ivy. McKean's work here is remarkable, incredibly reminiscent of what he would do only a year later in Arkham Asylum with it's emphasis on architecture and atmosphere. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition.

Dave McKean – BLACK ORCHID (1988-89) #2 Interior Page Dave McKean art; page 37; 1988; image size 15" x 22" The new Black Orchid, led through Arkham Asylum by the Mad Hatter confronts the demons within in this astonishingly beautiful page from McKean's collaboration with Neil Gaiman. A perfect example of McKean's work from the era, with stunning, expressive painting, and even a little bit painted over collage, a technique McKean would employ more and more as his career went on. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition. Includes an overlay with the text captions, the overlay is torn but complete.

Dave McKean – SIGNAL TO NOISE Splash Page. Dave McKean art; page 53; 1992; image size 18.25" x 23.75" Originally serialized in the UK's The Face magazine, collected in the UK by Gollancz and in the US by Dark Horse, Signal to Noise marks another strong collaboration between McKean and acclaimed writer Neil Gaiman. This page featuring a strong image of a man atop a horse shows McKean stretching his abilities and becoming more axpressionistic. McKean's work with Gaiman is some of his most celebrated and this page is a no exception. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by McKean.

Dave McKean – SIGNAL TO NOISE Interior Page. Dave McKean art; page 67; 1992; image size 18.5" x 24" Originally serialized in the UK's The Face magazine, collected in the UK by Gollancz and in the US by Dark Horse, Signal to Noise marks another strong collaboration between McKean and acclaimed writer Neil Gaiman. This page shows McKean maturing as an artist, becoming more expressive and embracing his expressionist influences. McKean's work with Gaiman is some of his most celebrated and this page is a wonderful example. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by McKean. Includes an overlay with the word balloons and caption

All four Neil Gaiman/Dave McKean pieces have their ComicConnect auctions end on the 21st of June.